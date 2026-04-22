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Vietnam cultural festival in Osaka unites overseas community

The 9th Vietnam cultural festival in Osaka that featured a re-enactment of the Hung Kings commemoration ceremony attracted tens of thousands of participants, including members of the Vietnamese community living, studying, and working in Japan, alongside local residents and international visitors.

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Vietnam’s Consul General in Osaka Nguyen Truong Son speaks at the 9th Vietnam cultural festival in Osaka on April 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam cultural festival in Osaka draws tens of thousands of attendees

Saito Naoki, Mayor of Ikuno Ward – where the event took place, expressed his pleasure at the rapid growth of the Vietnamese community in the area. He praised such cultural festivals for helping Vietnamese residents maintain their traditions while fostering mutual understanding and closer ties with Japanese locals.

Ao dai (traditional long dress) and other traditional Vietnamese attire showcased at the Vietnam Festival 2026 in Osaka (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Festival 2026 in Osaka spreads Vietnamese culture

Vietnam Festival 2026 in Japan is not only a cultural celebration rich in Vietnamese identity for the community in Japan, but also a vivid symbol of solidarity and close ties among overseas Vietnamese towards their homeland.

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Vietnamese culture showcased in Paris

Vietnamese culture showcased in Paris

A Vietnamese cultural event themed “Hands and Hearts in Sounds and Colors” took place in Paris on April 19, drawing a large number of French and international visitors interested in Asian culture.

Vietnam pushes for double-digit growth amid global headwinds

Vietnam pushes for double-digit growth amid global headwinds

Achieving double-digit growth in the next term has been identified as an urgent priority for Vietnam to accelerate development and move closer to its goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045. However, amid global economic volatility, inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainties, meeting this target will require strong and coordinated efforts from the entire political system, the business community and the public.

Digital technology drives community-based tourism development

Digital technology drives community-based tourism development

In recent years, community-based tourism in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau has emerged as an effective path to improve livelihoods and incomes, especially in remote and border areas, with Industry 4.0 technologies bringing visible changes.

Partnership boosts climate tech investment for Net Zero

Partnership boosts climate tech investment for Net Zero

A new initiative to accelerate climate technology investment in Vietnam has been launched by the Ministry of Finance in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency and the Global Green Growth Institute.

Early butterfly season delights visitors at Cuc Phuong National Park

Early butterfly season delights visitors at Cuc Phuong National Park

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Top leader praises ethnic minority figures for preserving national culture

Top leader praises ethnic minority figures for preserving national culture

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Criminal Police forever symbol of people’s trust: PM

Criminal Police forever symbol of people’s trust: PM

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National park applies modern technology to strengthen forest fire prevention

National park applies modern technology to strengthen forest fire prevention

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Gov’t issues strategy on innovative start-ups

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Self-sufficient model reinforces soldiers' readiness

Self-sufficient model reinforces soldiers' readiness

Amid harsh weather and saline sandy soil in the south-western seas, officers and soldiers of Coast Guard Region 4 have taken a proactive and creative approach to self-sufficient production. From hand-welded fish cages to vegetable plots, their persistence has secured fresh, clean food supplies, improving living standards and safeguarding health during long deployments at sea.

Khmer culture comes alive at Chol Chnam Thmay in Dong Nai

Khmer culture comes alive at Chol Chnam Thmay in Dong Nai

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Da Nang welcomes first flight from Vladivostok

Da Nang welcomes first flight from Vladivostok

The Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Anex Vietnam Travel and Trading Co., Ltd. (Anex Tour Vietnam) on April 16 welcomed the first flight from Russia's Vladivostok, marking the launch of a programme to tap into the international tourist market from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to the central city during 2026 summer.