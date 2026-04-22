Vietnam cultural festival in Osaka unites overseas community

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Vietnamese culture showcased in Paris
A Vietnamese cultural event themed “Hands and Hearts in Sounds and Colors” took place in Paris on April 19, drawing a large number of French and international visitors interested in Asian culture.
Vietnam’s green-skinned pomelo enters Australian market
Vietnam’s first fresh pomelo shipments have officially entered Australia after years of negotiations, becoming Vietnam’s sixth fruit granted access and opening new export opportunities.
RoK President begins state visit to Vietnam
President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on April 21 afternoon, beginning a four-day state visit to Vietnam.
Top leader attends 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap
Authorities of the central province of Ha Tinh on April 21 held a ceremony marking the 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap, a steadfast communist, a key leader, an eminent predecessor, and a distinguished theorist of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution.
General Secretary, State President praises ethnic minority lawmakers’ role in translating policies into practice
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam praised the role of National Assembly’s deputies from ethnic minority groups in translating policies into practice and overseeing their implementation at a meeting in Hanoi on April 20 between leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front with ethnic minority lawmakers of the 16th legislature.
Vietnam pushes for double-digit growth amid global headwinds
Achieving double-digit growth in the next term has been identified as an urgent priority for Vietnam to accelerate development and move closer to its goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045. However, amid global economic volatility, inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainties, meeting this target will require strong and coordinated efforts from the entire political system, the business community and the public.
Vietnam joins Algeria oil and gas bid round
The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation on April 19 took part in Algeria’s international bidding round for seven oil and gas exploration blocks.
Digital technology drives community-based tourism development
In recent years, community-based tourism in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau has emerged as an effective path to improve livelihoods and incomes, especially in remote and border areas, with Industry 4.0 technologies bringing visible changes.
Partnership boosts climate tech investment for Net Zero
A new initiative to accelerate climate technology investment in Vietnam has been launched by the Ministry of Finance in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency and the Global Green Growth Institute.
Ho Chi Minh City posts decade-high growth, presses for reforms to sustain momentum
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest economic hub, reported its fastest first-quarter growth in a decade and called for faster reforms and more decisive action to achieve double-digit expansion this year.
Early butterfly season delights visitors at Cuc Phuong National Park
These days, Cuc Phuong National Park is alive with clouds of butterflies, creating a vivid spectacle that is drawing large numbers of visitors. Notably, this year’s butterfly season has arrived two to three weeks earlier than usual, offering a rare and memorable experience.
Top leader praises ethnic minority figures for preserving national culture
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 18 praised the persistent, silent, yet immense contributions by village elders, community leaders, artisans, and prominent figures among ethnic minorities nationwide – those who are preserving the roots of the nation and safeguarding the values that constitute the identity, depth, and enduring strength of Vietnam.
Criminal Police forever symbol of people’s trust: PM
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 18 attended a ceremony marking the 80th traditional day of the Criminal Police force under the Ministry of Public Security (April 18, 1946–2026), during which he affirmed the name "Criminal Police" will forever stand as a symbol of the people’s trust, the strictness of the law, and a source of fear for criminals.
National park applies modern technology to strengthen forest fire prevention
As the dry season peaks in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, prolonged heat and falling water levels in forest canals have heightened the risk of wildfires. In response, forest managers are stepping up prevention measures, with Tram Chim National Park leading the way by applying modern technology for early and remote fire detection.
Gov’t issues strategy on innovative start-ups
The Government has issued Resolution No. 86/NQ-CP promulgating the national strategy on innovative start-ups, aiming to foster a wave of innovation-driven entrepreneurship across society, grounded in science, technology and digital transformation.
Self-sufficient model reinforces soldiers' readiness
Amid harsh weather and saline sandy soil in the south-western seas, officers and soldiers of Coast Guard Region 4 have taken a proactive and creative approach to self-sufficient production. From hand-welded fish cages to vegetable plots, their persistence has secured fresh, clean food supplies, improving living standards and safeguarding health during long deployments at sea.
NA Chairman attends IPU-152 opening, addresses policy dialogue promoting Vietnam–Türkiye cooperation
Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam attended the opening ceremony of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152), themed “Nurturing Hope, Securing Peace and Ensuring Justice for Future Generations”, in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 15 evening.
Cham ethnic community celebrates Rija Nagar festival
Under the Cham people’s calendar, this time marks the beginning of the year. This is for celebrating Rija Nagar festival.
Khmer culture comes alive at Chol Chnam Thmay in Dong Nai
These days, the festive atmosphere of Chol Chnam Thmay is filling the Khmer ethnic community in the southern province of Dong Nai. In Nha Bich commune, over April 12–13, the spirit of the New Year has spread along every road in hamlets where Khmer people live.
Da Nang welcomes first flight from Vladivostok
The Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Anex Vietnam Travel and Trading Co., Ltd. (Anex Tour Vietnam) on April 16 welcomed the first flight from Russia's Vladivostok, marking the launch of a programme to tap into the international tourist market from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to the central city during 2026 summer.