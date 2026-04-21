Business

Expo promotes smart mining and green construction solutions in Vietnam

Mining & Construction Vietnam 2026 showcases a wide range of new technologies and trends, including advanced mining equipment, modern mineral processing technologies, sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure solutions, as well as automation and digital transformation in management and operations.

The opening ceremony of the Mining & Construction Vietnam 2026 exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony of the Mining & Construction Vietnam 2026 exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Mining & Construction Vietnam 2026 exhibition officially opened on April 21 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre in Hanoi's Dong Anh commune, bringing together nearly 200 enterprises from 17 countries and territories.

The event showcases a wide range of new technologies and trends, including advanced mining equipment, modern mineral processing technologies, sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure solutions, as well as automation and digital transformation in management and operations.

Notably, the exhibition features leading international and domestic brands such as XCMG, LiuGong, Sunward, Asia Construction Machinery, Van Thai Long, Xylem, Vinza, Helukabel and Yokogawa, offering not only cutting-edge products but also opportunities for cooperation and market expansion.

Speaking at the opening, Ben Wong, General Director of Informa Markets Vietnam, said the three-day event highlights innovations ranging from smart, high-efficiency mining technologies and advanced mineral processing to green construction and emission reduction solutions. He noted that the exhibition reflects global challenges while showcasing growing technological adoption and collaboration, helping drive the sector towards greater efficiency, sustainability and competitiveness.

He added that the industries are entering a new phase shaped by digital transformation, automation and sustainable development, alongside expanding international cooperation and rising demand driven by rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development.

Phan Xuan Thuy, Deputy General Director of Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (TKV), said the exhibition enables TKV members to access emerging technologies such as mine automation, centralised monitoring systems, artificial intelligence, industrial IoT and environmental solutions. It also demonstrates the group’s commitment to international integration, technological innovation and sustainable development.

He expressed hope that the event will create more opportunities for practical cooperation with domestic and international partners, contributing to improved operational efficiency and the development of Vietnam’s mining industry along modern and sustainable lines.

​With a total exhibition area of 15,000 sq.m, the event offers a comprehensive view of global industry trends, with smart mining, automation and circular economy models taking centre stage.

In addition to exhibitions, a series of specialised seminars brings together policymakers, scientists and businesses to discuss digital transformation, sustainability and new technologies, fostering knowledge sharing and practical solutions tailored to Vietnam’s conditions./.

VNA
#Mining & Construction Vietnam 2026 #smart mining #green construction
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