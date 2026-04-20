Reference exchange rate rises slightly at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,103 VND/USD on April 20, up just 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,358 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,848 VND/USD.



At 8:20, the buying and selling rates at commercial banks also saw a slight increase.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV raised both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,128 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,358 VND/USD./.



VNA