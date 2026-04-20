Vung Ang II thermal power plant inaugurated in Ha Tinh

Ha Tinh (VNA) – The Vung Ang II Thermal Power Plant was officially inaugurated on April 18 at the Vung Ang Economic Zone in the central province of Ha Tinh, marking a significant milestone in strengthening Vietnam’s energy security and supporting regional economic growth.

With a total investment of 2.2 billion USD, the project is developed under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model and has a designed capacity of 1,200 MW, comprising two turbines. The plant is expected to play a key role in ensuring stable electricity supply for the central region and neighbouring areas, thereby facilitating the development of industries, agriculture and services.

Launched in 2007, the project has overcome numerous challenges. Its first turbine entered commercial operation last year but suffered considerable damage from a major storm that caused the collapse of a coal storage facility and auxiliary structures. The problem has been fixed, enabling the plant to operate as scheduled.

The project is a strategic partnership between Japanese and Korean investors, led by Mitsubishi Corporation holding a 60% stake, and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), which owns the remaining 40%.

Go Fukushima, General Director of Vung Ang II Power Company (VAPCO), said Ha Tinh is making strong strides in industrialisation and modernisation. He expressed confidence that the plant will contribute to socio-economic development by strengthening energy infrastructure, creating jobs, supporting local communities, contributing to the state budget and expanding international cooperation.

The plant uses advanced boiler technology and emission control systems widely applied in Japan and the Republic of Korea. It is also studying the feasibility of carbon capture and utilisation solutions to improve the efficiency of CO₂ management during power generation.

In recent years, VAPCO has implemented various social welfare programmes focusing on education, healthcare and community development. Its annual tax contributions are expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy and public services in Ha Tinh.

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki described the project as a result of strong commitment and determination, despite numerous challenges.

Amid growing concerns over energy security, the plant is currently operating at nearly 90% capacity, helping ensure a stable power supply. It not only supports Vietnam’s energy transition goals but also plays a vital role in maintaining a reliable domestic energy supply.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long stressed the importance of safe and stable operations, calling on project managers and workers to maximise efficiency and contribute to national energy security.

Chairman of the Ha Tinh People’s Committee Phan Thien Dinh highlighted the project as a testament to the province’s commitment to attracting investment and fostering favourable conditions for sustainable development. He added that Ha Tinh aims to become a modern industrial hub by 2050, serving as a key growth pole in the north-central region and the country as a whole./.