Business

Fuel prices continue sharp drop in latest adjustment

The price of E5RON92 biofuel is capped at 21,934 VND (0.83 USD) per litre, down 658 VND per litre from the previous level, while RON95-III gasoline now costs no more than 23,042 VND per litre, a decrease of 719 VND per litre.

Fuel prices see a sharp decline in the latest adjustment. (Photo: VNA)
Fuel prices see a sharp decline in the latest adjustment. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Retail fuel prices in Vietnam were sharply reduced from 16:00 on April 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 biofuel is capped at 21,934 VND (0.83 USD) per litre, down 658 VND per litre from the previous level, while RON95-III gasoline now costs no more than 23,042 VND per litre, a decrease of 719 VND per litre.

The price of diesel 0.05S was reduced significantly to a maximum of 27,856 VND per litre, down 3,185 VND, while 180CST 3.5S mazut oil is capped at 19,631 VND per kilogram, a drop of 701 VND.

In this price management period, the authorities decided to allocate funds to the Petroleum Price Stabilisation Fund at 200 VND per litre for biofuel, 400 VND per litre for gasoline, and 600 VND per litre or kilogram for diesel and mazut oil. However, they opted not to disburse the funds for any petroleum products

Vietnam’s fuel prices remain lower than those in several neighbouring countries, including Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and China, according to the MoIT./.

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