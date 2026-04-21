Vietravel Airlines moves to add nine aircraft

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietravel Airlines has taken delivery of an Airbus A321, registered VN-A138, as part of its ongoing effort to strengthen operational capacity and prepare for a new phase of development.



This aircraft marks the first in a plan to add nine more planes over the next six months. Continued induction of Airbus A321 aircraft throughout 2026 will allow the airline to optimise scheduling, improve efficiency and better meet growing market demand.



The new aircraft is scheduled to be deployed on routes aligned with the airline’s existing network. Its delivery represents a strategic step in consolidating Vietravel Airlines’ operational foundation, paving the way for expanded services in the next phase.



According to Vietravel Airlines Chairman Do Vinh Quang, fleet size and structure are decisive factors shaping an airline’s competitiveness and efficiency. He noted that an aircraft fleet is not merely an operational asset but a foundational pillar enabling carriers to maintain stability and expand their networks over the long term.



The Airbus A321, a widely used narrow-body aircraft with high seating capacity, is favoured for short- and medium-haul routes due to its operational efficiency. The addition of this aircraft is expected to enhance Vietravel Airlines’ capacity, improve operational flexibility and create room for network expansion in the coming period.



Amid ongoing challenges facing the global aviation industry, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Vietravel Airlines has sought to adapt proactively, turning challenges into opportunities for growth. The carrier is prioritising fleet expansion alongside strengthening human resources and advancing specialised training programmes, positioning itself to increase frequencies on key routes and expand both domestic and international networks.



Recently, the airline resumed its Hanoi – Bangkok service, signaling a renewed push into international markets while continuing to reinforce its operational capabilities and refresh its brand image. At the same time, it has intensified domestic operations to diversify its network and tap into rising travel demand across key destinations.



Efforts are also underway to improve service quality and enhance the passenger experience, with measures introduced to optimise operations and strengthen customer engagement.



The airline aims to gradually expand its fleet and launch new domestic routes connecting cities such as Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Quy Nhon and Buon Ma Thuot. Internationally, the airline plans to launch services to Shenzhen, China, in the third quarter of 2026, and further expansion to markets in China, Taiwan (China) and the Republic of Korea./.

VNA