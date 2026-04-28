Business

Vietnam’s Q1 e-commerce revenue jumps 47% to 5.7 billion USD on Shopee, TikTok Shop, Lazada

According to data aggregation and analytics platform Metric.vn, the e-commerce market across these four major platforms maintained strong growth momentum in the first quarter of this year.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Total revenue across four major e-commerce platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Tiki, rose nearly 47% year-on-year to 148.6 trillion VND (5.7 billion USD) in the first three months of the year, equivalent to 1.65 trillion VND per day, as online retail continued to expand across Vietnam’s digital economy.

Sales volume rose nearly 20% to 1.138 million products. The number of active shops generating orders reached around 490,900, up 4%, indicating that the seller base continues to expand.

According to data aggregation and analytics platform Metric.vn, the e-commerce market across these four major platforms maintained strong growth momentum in the first quarter of this year.

By category, the top three sectors by revenue in the first quarter were Beauty (24.4 trillion VND), Women’s Fashion (20.9 trillion VND) and Home & Living (18.2 trillion VND).

By price segment, products priced between 100,000–200,000 VND accounted for the largest share, at nearly 25% of total revenue.

This was followed by items under 100,000 VND (21%) and those in the 200,000–350,000 VND range (over 17%).

Compared with the same period last year, mid-range and upper-mid segments expanded their market share, while products priced above 1 million VND declined from 17.2% to 15.8%.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the market is expected to show mixed trends between revenue and volume.

Total revenue is projected to reach about 142.2 trillion VND, down 4% from the first quarter, while volume is expected to rise slightly by over 1% to around 1.15 million products. This suggests that while consumption volume remains stable, the average order value may decline in the short term./.

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