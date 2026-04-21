Business

Vietnam’s fruit sector reaches new milestones

In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports rose 31.4% year-on-year to 1.53 billion USD, driven by strong demand in China and growing shipments to major markets including the US, Japan, and Europe.

Vegetables and fruits remain among the key foreign currency earners of Lam Dong province, with export turnover estimated at 30.42 million USD in the first quarter of 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vegetables and fruits remain among the key foreign currency earners of Lam Dong province, with export turnover estimated at 30.42 million USD in the first quarter of 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s fruit industry has recorded notable milestones with the first shipment of durian exported under a “green lane” mechanism through Huu Nghi International Border Gate in Lang Son to China, and the first official export of green-skinned pomelo to Australia after two years of negotiations.

These developments underscore the sector’s strong growth potential and increasing global integration.

Steady expansion of official exports continues to define the sector’s trajectory. On April 10, two containers of fresh durian harvested from Bao Loc ward in Lam Dong province were successfully cleared for export to China. This marked the first shipment processed under the “green lane” system, which leverages full-chain traceability.

The initiative, coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in partnership with NETACOM and technology firms, represents a shift toward a modern, transparent, and digitalised agricultural management model that meets stringent international standards. Unlike traditional methods, the “green lane” process enables comprehensive monitoring from soil sampling at farms to harvesting, processing, traceability labeling, phytosanitary inspection, and certification of origin at the source.

Le Viet Binh, Deputy Chief of Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in charge of the southern region, expect fruit and vegetable exports to maintain strong momentum in the second quarter of 2026, supported by new protocols for frozen fruits and fresh coconuts. The sector is targeting export turnover of 10 billion USD this year.

On April 13, enterprises in Vinh Long and Dong Thap provinces officially announced the first shipments of green-skinned pomelo to Australia, opening the door to commercialisation in one of the world’s most demanding markets. The initial export, totaling 18 tonnes, is expected to be followed by expanded orders, with Australian partners already requesting nine containers, each from 14-18 tonnes.

Beyond pomelo and durian, other fruits are gaining ground in global markets. Banana exports from southeastern Vietnam have reached key destinations such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Middle East.

In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports rose 31.4% year-on-year to 1.53 billion USD, driven by strong demand in China and growing shipments to major markets including the US, Japan, and Europe./.

VNA
#fruit exports #fruit and vegetable exports #Vietnam’s fruit industry #Huu Nghi International Border Gate
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