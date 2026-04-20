De Heus–Hung Nhon alliance eyes high-tech agricultural chain in Can Tho

Can Tho (VNA) – Authorities in Can Tho city on April 20 met with Hung Nhon Group and the Netherlands’ De Heus to push forward plans to upgrade production infrastructure and invest in a high-tech agricultural value chain for 2026–2030.



The initiative aims to speed up the Mekong Delta city’s shift toward ecological, modern, and sustainable farming.



Promoting their strengths in animal feed, breeding and integrated global supply chains, the two groups outlined a strategy to develop a closed-loop ecosystem covering breeding, feed production, farming, processing and export. The model aims to meet stringent international standards, including those of the EU, Halal markets, Japan and the Republic of Korea, while prioritising high technology, circular economy practices and renewable energy such as solar power to reduce emissions.



The alliance plans to inject an additional 5.9 trillion VND (224 million USD) in the coming period, bringing total investment in Vietnam to 18.3 trillion VND by 2030. A key milestone is targeted for early 2027 with the operation of a high-tech poultry slaughtering and processing facility and the first export shipment to Halal markets.



Once fully operational, the integrated chain is expected to supply 80 million chicks and 25 million chickens annually, strengthening the foundation for agricultural exports.



According to Johan van den Ban, CEO of De Heus Vietnam and Asia, Can Tho plays a strategic role in the company’s expansion. De Heus has been supporting local farmers, particularly in aquaculture, through feed supply, breeding stock, nutrition solutions and technical services.



The company currently operates three feed mills in the Tra Noc I, Tra Noc II and Tan Phu Thanh Industrial Parks, with a combined annual output exceeding 700,000 tonnes and revenues exceeding 200 million USD per year, while providing stable employment for more than 500 local workers.



Building on successful linkage models in tra fish and shrimp farming, the partnership is now expanding into industrial poultry and pork production. De Heus is also seeking local partners in Can Tho to develop high-quality, disease-free pangasius fingerlings.



Vu Manh Hung, Chairman of Hung Nhon Group, emphasised a tightly linked value chain model that connects inputs from feed and breeding stock to food processing. He underscored that the alliance does not compete directly with farmers but works alongside them through linkages.



In addition to consolidating operations in traditional hubs such as the Southeast and Central Highlands regions, the group is expanding into the Mekong Delta, identifying Can Tho and neighbouring provinces as promising destinations for new processing facilities. Alongside exports to Japan, the alliance is working toward meeting standards for shipments to the Netherlands by early 2027.



Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen welcomed the proposals, noting their alignment with the city’s strategy to restructure agriculture toward higher added value and climate resilience. The initiative is expected to boost production value, promote processing industries, increase exports and create stable rural employment, while shifting from fragmented production to sustainable value chains.



As a centrally run city with agriculture accounting for nearly 22% of its GRDP, Can Tho remains a key agricultural hub, producing 4.7 million tonnes of rice and nearly 1 million tonnes of aquatic products annually./.

VNA