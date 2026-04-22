Transport sector ramps up capacity for holiday travel surge

Hanoi (VNA) – Travel demand is forecast to surge during the upcoming holiday period covering the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, Reunification Day (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1), prompting transport operators to increase capacity and roll out measures to ensure smooth services.

Transport experts said the back-to-back holidays will create travel patterns different from previous years. While some people are expected to combine the two breaks into a longer holiday, others will travel during either period depending on personal plans. Passenger flows are therefore likely to be more evenly distributed, helping ease pressure on transport systems.

The Hanoi Bus Station Joint Stock Company has prepared plans to mobilise additional coaches, organise operations, and maintain security and order at terminals, while ensuring compliance with ticketing regulations. It will also coordinate with the Hanoi bus management centre to increase service frequency and tighten supervision over fare adjustments.

Passenger numbers are expected to peak at the start of each break, particularly from the afternoon of April 24 to April 25, with a return wave on April 27 following the Hung Kings Commemoration Day. Another peak is forecast from April 29 to April 30, with passengers returning on May 4.

At Giap Bat bus station, traffic is projected to reach about 760 coach trips per day, serving around 9,000 passengers, more than double normal levels. My Dinh bus station is expected to handle over 770 trips daily with about 11,400 passengers. To meet demand, around 500 additional vehicles will be deployed and flexibly allocated.

The railway sector will operate additional services from April 24 to May 3 on routes linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with major tourist destinations, alongside regular services. Preferential policies include fare reductions of up to 90% for Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and 30% for revolution contributors and people with severe disabilities, as well as discounts for the elderly, students and children.

Booking demand has remained strong, with most tickets for the peak periods already sold. Ticket prices have increased by 5–10% compared to last year, mainly due to higher input costs, especially fuel.

Meanwhile, many domestic air routes are experiencing ticket shortages and rising prices. During the peak period from April 29 to May 3, one-way fares on popular routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to destinations such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Da Lat range from 2.5 million VND to 4.5 million VND, with some nearing the domestic fare cap. Several flights, particularly on high-demand routes, are already sold out or have limited availability.

Despite challenges related to fuel costs, airlines are striving to maintain stable operations and add flights. Vietnam Airlines plans to offer nearly 1.12 million seats, up 15.5% year-on-year, while Vietjet will increase capacity with an additional 500 flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said it is closely monitoring global developments and will adjust slot allocations during the peak and summer travel period to support airlines and meet demand.

On April 21, the Ministry of Construction issued a directive requiring agencies and transport operators to ensure service quality and traffic safety during the holiday. Transport firms were urged to maximise vehicle availability, strictly manage fare listings, and ensure compliance with safety regulations, including driver working hours and passenger limits, in a bid to prevent accidents and facilitate smooth travel for the public./.

​