Vietnamese pomelo debuts in Australia, marking new milestone for agricultural exports

Sydney (VNA) – The first shipments of Vietnamese pomelo have officially reached the Australian market, marking a significant milestone in the global journey of Vietnam’s agricultural exports.



The fruit made its debut on April 23 at Sydney’s largest wholesale market, bringing with it the fresh, sweet flavours of the tropical region. Beyond the introduction of a new fruit variety, the event reflects years of sustained effort to meet stringent international standards and enter one of the world’s most demanding markets.

Ly Hoang Duy, CEO of 4 Ways Fresh — an importer distributing Vietnamese fruit to supermarkets and retail outlets across Australia, said the first shipment of 940kg of green-skin pomelo was transported by air as a pilot batch. The company plans to switch to sea freight in the coming period, targeting imports of around 20 tonnes per week.



Duy noted that close coordination between authorities of both countries, alongside enterprises, was key to meeting Australia’s rigorous biosecurity and freshness requirements. Vietnamese exporter Blue Ocean and 4 Ways Fresh, with technical support from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), have established compliant treatment processes for fungi, pests and microorganisms. The initial shipment successfully cleared customs following strict inspections, paving the way for smoother subsequent exports as businesses gain experience and master technical procedures.



Australia’s domestic pomelo season runs from February to June, after which the country relies largely on imports, primarily from the US. However, quality from existing suppliers has not consistently met expectations among some retail chains. With advantages in shorter transport times and high product quality, Vietnamese pomelo is seen as highly competitive, with potential not only in Australia but also in other markets, he added.



Also present at Sydney Markets, Tran Thi Thanh My, Deputy Consul General of Vietnam in Sydney and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, described the debut as a positive development.



She emphasised that Australia enforces some of the strictest biosecurity standards globally, requiring fresh produce to undergo extensive scientific risk assessments, field inspections and quarantine negotiations. The successful entry of Vietnamese pomelo demonstrates its ability to meet these high standards while enhancing the international reputation of Vietnam’s agricultural products./.