Estonia-Vietnam seminar brings 12 firms to Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) - Twelve Estonian companies joined an Estonia-Vietnam business seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23, part of the official visit of Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, as the two countries seek to deepen trade and investment ties.



The firms represented sectors including defence, food and beverage, smart manufacturing, logistics and green tech, engaging with Vietnamese counterparts to explore potential partnerships.



Organisers said discussions focused on cooperation opportunities in digital transformation, sustainable production and supply chain development, areas where Estonia has sought to expand partnerships in Southeast Asia.



Tsahkna was travelling to Ho Chi Minh City from Hanoi, with engagements in the southern economic hub scheduled as part of his April 22-24 official visit to Vietnam, made at the invitation of Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung.



The seminar forms part of broader efforts by both countries to strengthen economic cooperation as Vietnam’s largest economic hub seeks to deepen international partnerships in innovation-driven industries. /.



VNA