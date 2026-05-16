Ministry establishes monitoring framework for carbon market

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Finance has issued regulations on monitoring greenhouse gas emission quota transactions and carbon credits on domestic carbon exchanges, as well as the reporting regime in the field with an aim to create a synchronised and transparent legal framework for the formation and operation of the carbon market in Vietnam.



Circular No. 48/2026/TT-BTC, which took effect from May 12, was issued to complete the legal framework for monitoring transactions of greenhouse gas emission quotas and carbon credits in the context of Vietnam gradually putting into operation a domestic carbon market according to the roadmap stipulated in the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection and Decree No. 29/2026/NĐ-CP on the domestic carbon exchange.



Under the new circular, the exchange of greenhouse gas emission quotas and carbon credits is conducted on the domestic carbon credit exchange through the carbon trading system, which is interconnected with the national registration system.



This necessitates the establishment of a synchronised, transparent and effective transaction monitoring mechanism, contributing to ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the market, in line with sustainable development goals.



The circular also sets out principles, content and methods for monitoring greenhouse gas emission quota and carbon credit trading on the domestic carbon exchange, helping establish a unified and transparent legal framework in line with the market’s future development and management needs.



Besides, the circular defines the responsibilities of the entities supervising transactions, the entities supervising transactions (stock exchanges and trading members), the State Securities Commission of Vietnam, the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation, depository members, as well as related organisations and individuals.



According to the circular, the Vietnam Exchange, the Hanoi Stock Exchange, and the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation must submit quarter and annual reports on the trading situation, depository activities, transaction settlement, transaction supervision results and supervision of trading members on domestic carbon exchanges.



In addition, the circular also stipulates ad hoc and on-demand reporting to promptly meet the needs of State management./.

VNA