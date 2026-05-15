EVNGENCO1 proposes three floating solar power projects in Lam Dong

Hanoi (VNA) – The Power Generation Corporation 1 (EVNGENCO1) – a member of the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) - has proposed investing in three floating solar power projects on hydropower reservoirs in Lam Dong province, with a combined capacity of nearly 270 MW and total estimated investment of about 4.4 trillion VND (166 million USD).

The projects are expected to help optimise the use of existing reservoir infrastructure, supplement clean electricity supplies for the national grid, and support the development of green energy in line with the revised Power Development Plan VIII.

At a recent working session with the provincial People’s Committee, EVNGENCO1 reported on its production, business and construction investment activities in Lam Dong, while proposing the development of floating solar projects on existing hydropower reservoirs.

Under the proposal, EVNGENCO1 plans to develop three floating solar projects. They include the Dai Ninh reservoir floating solar plant in Ninh Gia commune with a planned capacity of 96 MW and estimated investment of 1.6 trillion VND; phase one of the Ham Thuan reservoir floating solar plant in La Da commune with a capacity of 100 MW and projected investment of 1.65 trillion VND; and phase two of the Da Mi reservoir floating solar plant in Dong Kho commune with a capacity of 70 MW and estimated investment of 1.15 trillion VND.

The projects are designed to utilise the water surface areas of existing hydropower reservoirs, in line with the Government’s renewable energy development policy and green energy transition strategy.

Floating solar power is expected not only to improve reservoir efficiency but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase clean energy supplies for the national grid.

The corporation and its member units are currently operating several major hydropower plants in the province, including Dai Ninh, Dong Nai 3, Dong Nai 4, Da Nhim, Ham Thuan–Da Mi, and the Da Mi floating solar plant, with a combined capacity of around 1,615 MW.

The 47.5-MWp Da Mi reservoir floating solar project, invested by Da Nhim-Ham Thuan-Da Mi Hydropower Joint Stock Company, began commercial operation in 2019. The project, the first floating solar power plant in Vietnam, generates around 70 million kWh annually and is considered a pioneering model for the efficient use of hydropower reservoirs./.

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