Reference exchange rate rises slightly on May 14

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,126 VND/USD on May 14, up only 3 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,382 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,870 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw a slight increase compared to the May 13 trading session.



At 8:20, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying at 26,132 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,382 VND/USD, up 3 VND from the previous session./.

VNA