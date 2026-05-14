Business

Reference exchange rate rises slightly on May 14

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,126 VND/USD on May 14, up only 3 VND from the previous day.

The reference exchange rate rises slightly on May 14, 2026. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
The reference exchange rate rises slightly on May 14, 2026. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,126 VND/USD on May 14, up only 3 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,382 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,870 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw a slight increase compared to the May 13 trading session.

At 8:20, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying at 26,132 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,382 VND/USD, up 3 VND from the previous session./.

VNA
#Reference exchange rate #USD #VND
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

An automobile assembly line of the THACO Truong Hai Group in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang promotes investment attraction to achieve over 11% growth

Da Nang's foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction showed strong growth, reaching 237.7 million USD, double the level recorded a year earlier. The city granted licences for 47 new FDI projects, approved capital adjustments for 16 projects and recorded 10 transactions involving capital contributions and share acquisitions in economic organisations.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the forum. (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

Vietnam pivots to selective, high-quality FDI attraction for sustainable growth: Deputy PM

The FDI sector remains a key pillar of Vietnam’s economy, with more than 46,500 valid projects and total registered capital exceeding 543 billion USD so far. Disbursed capital has reached around 357.6 billion USD. The FDI sector contributes over 20% of GDP, accounts for around 70% of total export turnover, and creates jobs for millions of workers. Vietnam continues to rank among ASEAN’s leading FDI destinations despite global investment slowdowns.

Customs officers inspect vehicles and imported goods at the Huu Nghi International Border Gate in Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)

Customs intensify crackdown on counterfeit goods, trade fraud

The customs sector has identified the fight against smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods and intellectual property violations as a key task. Customs units nationwide have stepped up inspections and supervision of import-export activities along major routes and at key checkpoints.

Workers process clams for export at the factory of Thanh Hoa Fishery Import-Export JSC in Thanh Hoa province. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam notifies WTO committee of goods origin management reforms

The information presented by Vietnam attracted attention from others WTO members amid global efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of import – export procedures and improve the implementation of rules of origin to enhance supply chain adaptability.

A Petrolimex worker refuels a motorbike. (Photo: VNA)

Energy imports surge in first quarter of 2026

Data from Vietnam Customs shows that the country spent approximately 2.93 billion USD importing nearly 3.37 million tonnes of petroleum products in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 77.8% in value and over 44% in volume compared to the same period last year.

A perspective of the Quang Ninh 1 Wind Power Plant project (Photo: Quang Ninh provincial Department of Construction)

Quang Ninh gives nod to first offshore wind power plant

The project is expected to have a designed capacity of 50 MW and will be implemented in nearshore waters of the Co To special zone. It will be the first offshore wind power project in the province, playing a pioneering role in tapping Quang Ninh’s abundant renewable energy potential.