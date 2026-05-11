Business

Reference exchange rate rises slightly at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,374 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,862 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,118 VND/USD on May 11. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,118 VND/USD on May 11. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,118 VND/USD on May 11, up 6 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,374 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,862 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also increased from the May 8 session.

At 8:30, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying at 26,123 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,373 VND/USD, up 6 VND from the previous session./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #exchange rate #commercial banks
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