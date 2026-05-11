Reference exchange rate rises slightly at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,118 VND/USD on May 11, up 6 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,374 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,862 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also increased from the May 8 session.



At 8:30, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying at 26,123 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,373 VND/USD, up 6 VND from the previous session./.

VNA