Business

Vietnam’s overseas investment more than doubles in first four months

The sum included 691.1 million USD committed to 74 new projects, up 2.6 times from a year earlier, and an additional 22.8 million USD in capital increases across four existing projects.

Mytel, a telecommunications network in Myanmar, is one of the successful projects of Vietnamese businesses abroad. (Photo: diendandoanhnghiep.vn)
Mytel, a telecommunications network in Myanmar, is one of the successful projects of Vietnamese businesses abroad. (Photo: diendandoanhnghiep.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s outbound investment reached 713.9 million USD in the first four months of 2026, a 2.3-fold rise from the same period last year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Finance.

​The sum included 691.1 million USD committed to 74 new projects, up 2.6 times from a year earlier, and an additional 22.8 million USD in capital increases across four existing projects.

The production and distribution of electricity, fuel gas, hot water, steam and air conditioners led outbound investment with 163.8 million USD, accounting for 22.9% of the total, followed by construction with 153 million USD (21.4%) and transportation and warehousing with 149.2 million USD (20.9%).

​Vietnamese firms invested in 32 countries and territories during the reviewed period. Laos was the largest recipient, receiving 198 million USD, or 27.7% of the total, followed by Kyrgyzstan with nearly 149.9 million USD (21%), the UK with 82.8 million USD (11.6%) and Kazakhstan with 36 million VND (5%).

Meanwhile, Vietnam continued to be an attractive destination for global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.

Total registered FDI in Vietnam reached 18.24 billion USD during the first four months of 2026, up 32% year-on-year.

Notably, the disbursed FDI was estimated at 7.4 billion USD, up 9.8% from the same period last year and marking the highest four-month disbursement level over the past five years.

Among the 53 countries and territories with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam during the period, Singapore remained the largest investor with 6.05 billion USD, accounting for 49.8% of the total newly registered capital.

The Republic of Korea came second with 4.08 billion USD or 33.6%, followed by China with 524.1 million USD or 4.3%, Japan with 462 million USD or 3.8%, Hong Kong (China) with 329.2 million USD or 2.7%, and the Netherlands with 318.5 million USD or 2.6%.

Nguyen Duc Hien, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, said Vietnam’s FDI attraction trend has maintained positive momentum. The sharp increase in newly registered FDI capital reflected international investors' growing confidence in Vietnam’s investment and business environment./.​

VNA
#Foreign Investment Agency #Vietnam's overseas investment #FDI #foreign investment in Vietnam
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