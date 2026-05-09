Vietjet promotes aviation infrastructure, technology connectivity between Vietnam and India

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet has signed strategic cooperation agreements with India’s leading enterprises - GMR Airports Limited and Bird Group – to advance collaboration in aviation infrastructure, services and technology between Vietnam and India.



The agreements were signed during the India-Vietnam Business Forum on May 7 in Mumbai, India, in the presence of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam.



The agreements pave the way for comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and India across aviation, logistics, infrastructure, technology and tourism services, while contributing to stronger economic and trade connectivity as well as people-to-people exchanges between the two countries in a new phase of development, according to the airline.



Under the agreements, Vietjet and GMR Airports Limited will explore cooperation in air connectivity, airport infrastructure, logistics, aviation services, smart airports and long-term investment projects, the airline said.



Vietjet’s partnership with Bird Group will focus on ground handling services, training, aviation technology, travel and hospitality services aimed at improving passenger experience.



Vietnam and India are entering a new era of strong growth and expanding strategic cooperation opportunities, Dinh Viet Phuong, Vietjet’s First Vice Chairman, said the signing ceremony.



Phuong said he believed that the partnerships with leading Indian enterprises will help open new connectivity corridors across aviation, trade, technology, and investment, contributing to the dynamic development of the Asia-Pacific region.



Vietjet currently operates 25 routes between Vietnam and India with around 80 weekly flights connecting cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the airline said.



The carrier said it has transported more than 2.5 million passengers between the two countries to date.



Through its strategic partnerships in India, Vietjet continues to strengthen its role as a bridge for cultural exchange, trade, and economic cooperation, fostering sustainable growth between Vietnam and South Asia, while further enhancing Vietnam’s presence in the regional and global aviation landscape./.

VNA