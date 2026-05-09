Business

Vietjet promotes aviation infrastructure, technology connectivity between Vietnam and India

The agreements pave the way for comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and India across aviation, logistics, infrastructure, technology and tourism services, while contributing to stronger economic and trade connectivity as well as people-to-people exchanges between the two countries in a new phase of development.

Vietjet signs strategic cooperation agreements with India’s leading enterprises, GMR Airports Limited and Bird Group, in the presence of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the India-Vietnam Business Forum in Mumbai on May 7. (Source: Vietjet)
Vietjet signs strategic cooperation agreements with India’s leading enterprises, GMR Airports Limited and Bird Group, in the presence of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the India-Vietnam Business Forum in Mumbai on May 7. (Source: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet has signed strategic cooperation agreements with India’s leading enterprises - GMR Airports Limited and Bird Group – to advance collaboration in aviation infrastructure, services and technology between Vietnam and India.

The agreements were signed during the India-Vietnam Business Forum on May 7 in Mumbai, India, in the presence of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam.

The agreements pave the way for comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and India across aviation, logistics, infrastructure, technology and tourism services, while contributing to stronger economic and trade connectivity as well as people-to-people exchanges between the two countries in a new phase of development, according to the airline.

Under the agreements, Vietjet and GMR Airports Limited will explore cooperation in air connectivity, airport infrastructure, logistics, aviation services, smart airports and long-term investment projects, the airline said.

Vietjet’s partnership with Bird Group will focus on ground handling services, training, aviation technology, travel and hospitality services aimed at improving passenger experience.

Vietnam and India are entering a new era of strong growth and expanding strategic cooperation opportunities, Dinh Viet Phuong, Vietjet’s First Vice Chairman, said the signing ceremony.

Phuong said he believed that the partnerships with leading Indian enterprises will help open new connectivity corridors across aviation, trade, technology, and investment, contributing to the dynamic development of the Asia-Pacific region.

Vietjet currently operates 25 routes between Vietnam and India with around 80 weekly flights connecting cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the airline said.

The carrier said it has transported more than 2.5 million passengers between the two countries to date.

Through its strategic partnerships in India, Vietjet continues to strengthen its role as a bridge for cultural exchange, trade, and economic cooperation, fostering sustainable growth between Vietnam and South Asia, while further enhancing Vietnam’s presence in the regional and global aviation landscape./.

VNA
#Vietnam #India #Vietjet #partnership #aviation infrastructure #technology
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

A passenger poses for a photo besides a Vietjet aircraft (Photo: VNA)

Vietjet leads Southeast Asia in emissions efficiency

Under comparable operating conditions, Vietjet’s leading position highlights its ability to optimise performance across its entire operational chain, including aircraft configuration, route network design and load management.

See more

The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hayleys PLC Mohan Pandithage in Colombo on May 8 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese leader hopes for stronger ties with Sri Lanka's Hayleys PLC

General Secretary and President To Lam said that given the complementarity of the two economies and their substantial room for growth, Vietnam wishes to enhance cooperation with major Sri Lankan enterprises, especially those with regional market networks and connectivity capabilities such as Hayleys.

The export of 1.1 million doses of vaccine lumpy skin disease (LSD) to the Republic of Korea marks an important milestone for Vietnam’s veterinary vaccine industry. (Photo: nongnghiepmoitruong.vn)

Vietnamese-made LSD vaccine enters demanding RoK market

The successful research and commercialisation of the LSD vaccine, which has been widely used in the domestic market and is gradually expanding internationally, helps affirm the position of Vietnamese veterinary vaccines globally.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam addresses the Vietnam – Sri Lanka Trade-Investment-Tourism Cooperation Forum in Colombo on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges stronger Vietnam-Sri Lanka economic connectivity

Vietnam – Sri Lanka cooperation should be viewed within the broader context of the Indian Ocean, South Asia and emerging global supply chains, and the key issue now is not potential, but swift, decisive and effective action, said Vietnam's top leader To Lam.

The meeting between Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and representatives from Essar Group (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India step up cooperation in energy, biofuels

Vietnam encourages capable investors to participate in oil and gas, energy and energy infrastructure projects in line with the national energy development strategy, while ensuring investment efficiency and compliance with Vietnamese law.

In the first four months of 2026, total FDI inflows into Vietnam reaches 18.24 billion USD, up 32% year-on-year. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam draws stronger foreign investment inflows despite global headwinds

In the first four months of 2026, total FDI inflows into Vietnam reached 18.24 billion USD, up 32% year-on-year. Disbursed capital was estimated at more than 7.4 billion USD, an increase of 9.8% and the highest four-month disbursement level recorded in the past five years, reflecting effective implementation of many registered projects.

A Boeing 787 aircraft of Vietnam’s national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, lands on its first flight at Long Thanh International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM stresses strategic, synchronous planning for airport system

The national airport system planning was approved by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 648/QD-TTg dated June 7, 2023. Under the planning, 30 airports (14 international and 16 domestic) are to be developed during the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050 expanding the network to 33 airports (14 international and 19 domestic).

Modern machinery improves labour productivity. (Photo: VNA)

Upskilling becomes key lever for Vietnamese workforce in digital era

As the economy is pivoting to a growth model fueled by knowledge, technology and innovation, the working class, or the backbone of production, demands better professional qualifications, vocational skills, industrial discipline and work habits. Timely adaptation is the only shield against being undercut by accelerating automation, artificial intelligence and increasingly fiercer global competition.

A circular organic farming model in Khanh Hoa is delivering initial economic efficiency. (Photo: VNA)

New growth potential unlocked for Vietnamese economy

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung once stressed that cutting administrative procedures and business conditions remains one of the fastest and most effective ways to stimulate growth and strengthen confidence among citizens and enterprises. He underscored that the reform process must remain continuous and responsive to practical requirements.

Politburo member Nguyen Duy Ngoc, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of its Organisation Commission and standing deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Science-Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation, at a working sessions with leaders of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Vietnam strengthens cooperation with India’s leading technology partners

Both sides exchanged views on digital identification management, electronic authentication, biometrics, personal data protection and experience in implementing large-scale national digital services. The two sides also agreed to strengthen exchanges of experts and cooperation in technical and policy experience-sharing in the coming period.