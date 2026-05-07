Vietjet ground handling arm serves global airline as brand soars worldwide

Hanoi (VNA) – Airport NEO Ground Services Company, evolved from Vietjet’s Ground Services Centre (VJGS), has successfully handled Air India’s inaugural scheduled international flight to Hanoi at Noi Bai International Airport.

This milestone coincides with Vietjet more than doubling its brand value to become the world’s fastest-growing airline brand in 2026.

Airport NEO delivers a full suite of ground handling services for Air India’s flights to and from Hanoi, backed by rigorous safety and security standards, internationally benchmarked operations, and superior service quality.

Launched in 2020 as VJGS, Airport NEO now provides a comprehensive ecosystem of services, including passenger handling, ramp operations, load control, inflight provisioning, cabin cleaning, ramp technical support, and commercial terminal services. With modern facilities and a dedicated professional workforce, the company ensures efficient self-handling for Vietjet flights, boosting operational control, safety, service quality, and on-time performance. This milestone with Air India further proves Airport NEO’s ability to meet the world’s strictest international standards.

Looking ahead, Airport NEO will invest in infrastructure, equipment, and talent to deliver reliable services for domestic and international airlines. As a key pillar of Vietjet’s aviation ecosystem, it supports the group’s global expansion strategy.

Aligning with this momentum, Vietjet’s brand value has soared 117% to 906 million USD in 2026, according to Brand Finance’s Airlines 50 2026 report. This growth is fuelled by breakthroughs across key international markets, including Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, and the Republic of Korea, alongside strong passenger demand with load factors reaching 86%, and diversified ancillary revenues, now accounting for 41% of total income. Combined with a young, fuel-efficient fleet and disciplined operations, these factors have propelled Vietjet’s rapid rise, firmly establishing it as the year’s fastest-growing airline brand.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. The airline currently operates 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, including both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.