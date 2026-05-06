Reference exchange rate increases slightly on May 6

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,113 VND/USD on May 6, up 2 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,369 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,857 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw mixed fluctuations from the May 5 session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV cut the buying rate by 8 VND, listing it at 26,128 VND/USD, while raising the selling rate by 2 VND to 26,368 VND/USD./.

VNA