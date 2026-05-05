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Lang Son province targets faster clearance, stronger trade growth at border gates

Thanks to facilitation measures and improved customs clearance efficiency, in the first four months of 2026, more than 120,000 cargo vehicles passed through Lang Son’s border gates, up 28.2% year-on-year.

Industrial machinery is imported into Vietnam through the Chi Ma border gate, Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)
Industrial machinery is imported into Vietnam through the Chi Ma border gate, Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) – Leaders of Lang Son province emphasised the importance of fostering a more open, business-friendly environment to boost trade and attract import-export businesses at working session on May 5 with Dong Dang – Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone Authority and related agencies.​

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Canh Toan commended the authority for performing its coordinating role in managing border gate operations, working closely with relevant forces to resolve bottlenecks and facilitate customs clearance, while maintaining sound oversight of both public and private investment projects within the economic zone.​

He called on the authority to enhance governance efficiency, closely follow central and provincial directives, and roll out comprehensive measures to develop the border-gate economy. Toan also called for clear allocation of tasks, stronger accountability of leaders, and closer coordination to propose incentive mechanisms for businesses.​

The authority was urged to take the lead in implementing the smart border gate pilot scheme, accelerate project progress in line with the Prime Minister’s approvals, and step up trade management, administrative reform and digital transformation. Coordination with functional forces and Chinese counterparts should be strengthened to improve clearance efficiency and extend operating hours.

Relevant agencies were also requested to maintain close coordination to promptly address emerging issues while expediting key projects in border areas.​

Nguyen Quoc Toan, Head of the Dong Dang – Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone Authority, said that since early 2026, the agency has stepped up efforts to implement socio-economic development targets and the state budget plan, while intensifying support for import-export activities, addressing customs clearance bottlenecks, and coordinating the rollout of the smart border gate model.​

The authority has also strengthened infrastructure, planning and construction management, and overseen both public and non-budget investment projects. It has guided businesses in proposing investments in industrial parks and maintained regular progress reporting. To date, nine secondary investors have signed land lease agreements at the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Lang Son, covering about 32.9 ha, while two projects have been granted investment registration certificates.​

Thanks to facilitation measures and improved customs clearance efficiency, in the first four months of 2026, more than 120,000 cargo vehicles passed through Lang Son’s border gates, up 28.2% year-on-year. Total import-export turnover reached 35.5 billion USD, up 39%, while budget revenue from these activities exceeded 7.5 trillion VND, a surge of 139.5% compared to the same period in 2025./.​

VNA
#Lang Son #Dong Dang – Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone Authority #customs clearance #border gates Lang Son
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