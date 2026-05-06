Politics

Philippines looks to Vietnam for meaningful contributions to ASEAN development: Ambassador

Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III expressed his belief that Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will be contributing his thoughts and opinions on particular issues as the leaders will be discussing the evolving political and regional challenges that we are facing outside of our region

Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)
Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines expects Vietnam to make substantive contributions to the development of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming trip to the Philippines, the diplomat expressed hope that the Vietnamese leader would share his views on how ASEAN can sustain economic growth and development despite challenges arising from ongoing regional conflicts.

PM Hung is scheduled to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit, to be held on May 7 – 8 in Cebu, at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, Chair of ASEAN 2026.

According to the diplomat, one of the strengths of ASEAN lies in the diversity of its member states, which would enable them to contribute to the discussion and learn from the others to address some of their own weaknesses.

"Vietnam has always exhibited a remarkable annual growth," he noted.

He observed that in the area of international law, Vietnam has been consistent in promoting multilateralism and adhering to the rule of law and promoting international law.

“We are certain that the Prime Minister will be contributing his thoughts and opinions on these particular issues as the leaders will be discussing the evolving political and regional challenges that we are facing outside of our region.”

The ambassador said with varying opinions and the sharing of the experiences, the host is looking forward to having a productive discussion among the leaders in the area of trade and international law. “We look at Vietnam to provide substantive contribution on these issues.”

According to him, this year’s theme “Navigating our Future, Together” would be discussed under three overarching priorities. The first is the peace and security anchor. The second is on prosperity corridors and the third is on people empowerment. The Cebu Protocol to Amend the Charter of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is expected to be adopted at the event.

"This Summit is also very significant because, for the first time, we will have 11 Heads of Government or State attending, with the admission last year of Timor Leste," he said, calling this is another milestone in ASEAN history.

Commenting on the spirit of unity and efforts to realise the ASEAN Community Vision, the diplomat said the Philippines, together with other ASEAN member states, ensures discussions and priorities are geared towards promoting and strengthening the bloc’s three pillars - the political-security community, the economic community, and the socio-cultural community.

The ambassador noted the belief that on the basis of the three pillars ASEAN continues to be able to sustain economic growth and development through mutual assistance.

"We are going to be contributing to the achievement of peace and security in the region and continue to contribute our opinions on other global issues which may be discussed by leaders outside of ASEAN."

"We are hopeful that, with the participation of Vietnam, particularly in responding to the challenges this year in the areas of trade and economic development, we will be listening from each other and contributing towards sustaining the relevance of ASEAN in the evolving political architecture, not only of the region but also outside the region"./.

VNA
#Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #48th ASEAN Summit Philippines Vietnam ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

International integration

Related News

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN chief spotlights Vietnam’s role in shaping bloc’s future

Vietnam is expected to maintain active contributions across ASEAN’s three pillars - the political-security community, the economic community, and the socio-cultural community; while further enhancing regional connectivity through infrastructure projects and stronger economic linkages.

See more

India’s President Droupadi Murmu (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) co-chair the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in New Delhi

The ongoing state visit to India by the top Vietnamese leader stands as clear evidence of Vietnam’s foreign policy in the new era, emphasising independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and being a responsible member of the international community.

At the 55th session of the 15th National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Legislative programme in 2026 adjusted

Under the resolution, the NA Standing Committee decided to add several draft laws and resolutions to the legislative agenda in 2026 for consideration and adoption at the second session of the 16th National Assembly, scheduled for October 2026.

The National Assembly votes to approve the Resolution on the pilot implementation of the public lawyer institution (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly adopts 2027 supervision programme

At its third session, the 16th legislature will review a wide range of Government reports, including supplementary assessments of socio-economic and state budget performance in 2026 and results in early 2027, thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, gender equality, anti-corruption, crime prevention, law enforcement, detention management, environmental protection and drug prevention.

Representatives of military units in Khanh Hoa welcome the Indian naval delegation on May 5. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Indian Navy ship visits Khanh Hoa

The Indian Navy ship INS Sagardhwani arrived at Cam Ranh International Port in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on May 5, beginning an official visit to the locality.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) receives Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Indian National Security Advisor in New Delhi

On the basis of the Vietnam – India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the two sides particularly emphasised the need for effective coordination in combating terrorism, transnational crime, online fraud, and emerging threats, thereby contributing to ensuring national security and social order in each country.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in India welcome Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary, State President To Lam begins state visit to India

The visit also reflects the Vietnamese Party and State's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and being a responsible member of the international community in the new era, as set out by the 14th National Party Congress.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at a meeting with voters in the central city of Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official calls for stronger decentralisation with tighter oversight

The National Assembly and Government will continue reviewing and amending laws while accelerating decentralisation alongside stronger supervision to empower local initiative, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu said on May 5 at a meeting voters from Hai Chau, An Khe, Thanh Khe, Son Tra, An Hai and Hoa Cuong wards in the central city of Da Nang.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives Trinh Thi Tam (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s visit to Sri Lanka to generate new impetus

Taking place as both economies undergo profound transitions, the visit is anticipated to reinforce political trust and serve as a platform to discuss ways for stronger economic, trade, and investment ties. It will also aim to expand collaboration in such potential areas as agriculture, high technology, fisheries, education and training, tourism, and logistics, with new agreements likely to be signed or advanced.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls on China to respect sovereignty over Hoang Sa

Vietnam urged China to respect the rights of Vietnamese fishermen to conduct lawful activities in Vietnam’s waters and in maritime areas beyond national jurisdiction in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS.

Party General Secretary To Lam receives Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka during his state visit to Vietnam and attendance at the United Nations Day of Vesak, on May 4, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader's state visit set to propel Vietnam–Sri Lanka ties into new phase: Deputy FM

The upcoming visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam not only reaffirms Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening relations with Sri Lanka but also signals both countries’ determination to elevate their traditional friendship into a partnership focused on development and shared prosperity.