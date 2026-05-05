Politics

Party General Secretary, State President To Lam begins state visit to India

The visit also reflects the Vietnamese Party and State's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and being a responsible member of the international community in the new era, as set out by the 14th National Party Congress.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in India welcome Party General Secretary and Stae President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of the Vietnamese community and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in India welcome Party General Secretary and Stae President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam arrived in New Delhi on May 5 afternoon, beginning his state visit to India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Welcoming the Vietnamese leader and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at Indira Gandhi International Airport were Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai, Vietnamese Consul General in Mumbai Le Quang Bien, along with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, representatives of the Vietnamese community, and Vietnamese students in India.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam is welcomed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on May 5. (Photo: VNA)

Across New Delhi, the Indian Government displayed portraits of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam accompanied by bilingual banners warmly welcoming the Vietnamese leader.

At the hotel, Indian artists greeted the top Vietnamese leader and the delegation with traditional dances.

Shortly after arriving in New Delhi, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam received Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy as well as representatives of the Vietnamese community in India.

The visit is an important diplomatic event of special significance. It is the first visit to India by General Secretary and State President To Lam in his new capacity and takes place at a time when the two countries are preparing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership in 2026.

The visit also reflects the Vietnamese Party and State's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and being a responsible member of the international community in the new era, as set out by the 14th National Party Congress./.

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