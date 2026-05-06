☕ Afternoon briefing on May 6

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- India’s President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 6 morning co-chaired an official welcome ceremony with 21-cannon salute for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, who is on a three-day state visit to the country.



India’s President Droupadi Murmu (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) co-chair the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

As General Secretary and President Lam stepped onto the honour podium beneath the national flags of Vietnam and India, the two national anthems were performed by the military band. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his entourage laid a wreath in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the late leader's memorial site in New Delhi on May 6 morning, as part of their ongoing state visit to India.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (centre) lays a wreath in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the late leader's memorial site in New Delhi on May 6. (Photo: VNA)

Mahatma Gandhi (October 2, 1869 – January 30, 1948), a revered political leader widely regarded as the Father of the Nation in India, was viewed globally as a symbol of peace, national independence and non-violence. Read full story



- ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn has highlighted Vietnam as a key driver of the bloc’s future development, citing its growing contributions to regional stability, integration, and community-building, as well as its capacity to help ASEAN navigate emerging challenges.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Jakarta ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines on May 7–8, Hourn highlighted Vietnam as a proactive and responsible member whose sustained economic momentum and policy efforts have reinforced ASEAN’s collective resilience. Read full story



- Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam Poshitha Perera has expressed confidence that the upcoming state visit to Sri Lanka by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam will mark a defining milestone in bilateral relations, not only consolidating the strong political trust that already exists between the two nations but also elevating their multifaceted partnership to a higher and more strategic level.



The top leader of Vietnam will pay a state visit to Sri Lanka from May 7 to 8 at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam’s upcoming state visit to Sri Lanka is considered a new milestone in the relations between Vietnam and the South Asian country.



The May 7-8 visit, following his state trip to India, marks the highest-level visit by a Vietnamese leader to Sri Lanka since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1970, and is expected to further strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries and foster ties among their leaders and people. Read full story



- Indian media and officials have lauded the state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, describing it as a timely and significant milestone that is expected to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties as the two countries mark 10 years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Indian press coverage highlighted the visit’s importance, noting that it comes at a symbolic moment in bilateral ties. The trip is made at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on April 7 congratulated the Vietnamese leader on his election as State President and expressed readiness to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Read full story



- The right to freedom of belief and religion in Vietnam is consistently respected and guaranteed through an increasingly perfect legal framework that adapts to practical realities. In the face of facts, all attempts to distort the situation of freedom of religion in the country are bound to fail.



For years, a number of ill-intentioned organisations and individuals have continued to recycle outdated and misleading narratives about freedom of belief and religion in Vietnam. They either deliberately ignore realities, distort the nature of issues, or conflate legitimate religious practices with acts that exploit religion to violate the law and undermine social stability. Read full story



- The central coastal city of Da Nang has continued to gain international recognition, ranking second in a list of the nine best places in Asia to visit during June, July and August, released by travel guide Lonely Planet on May 1, according to the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre.



The list highlights the diversity of summer travel experiences across Asia, from destinations with pleasant sunshine and favourable weather to cities with hot and humid climates. Amid rising travel demand, choosing suitable destinations has become increasingly important, with Da Nang identified as one of the top choices./. Read full story