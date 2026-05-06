Politics

National Assembly adopts 2027 supervision programme

At its third session, the 16th legislature will review a wide range of Government reports, including supplementary assessments of socio-economic and state budget performance in 2026 and results in early 2027, thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, gender equality, anti-corruption, crime prevention, law enforcement, detention management, environmental protection and drug prevention.

The National Assembly votes to approve the Resolution on the pilot implementation of the public lawyer institution (Photo: VNA)
The National Assembly votes to approve the Resolution on the pilot implementation of the public lawyer institution (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has certified Resolution No. 22/2026/QH16 on the legislature’s oversight programme for 2027.

Under the resolution, at its third session, the 16th NA will review a wide range of Government reports, including supplementary assessments of socio-economic and state budget performance in 2026 and results in early 2027, thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, gender equality, anti-corruption, crime prevention, law enforcement, detention management, environmental protection and drug prevention.

Lawmakers will also examine the implementation of major resolutions on strategic infrastructure projects, including the North - South high-speed railway, the Lao Cai –Hanoi - Hai Phong railway, pilot policies for urban rail development in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the Long Thanh International Airport project, and national target programmes on new-style rural development, sustainable poverty reduction and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2026 -2035. At its fourth session, the legislature will review 2027 socio-economic and budget performance, plans for 2028, central budget allocation, state finance in 2025, and the 2025 state budget settlement. It will also assess social and health insurance fund management, national reserves, and the management and investment of state capital in enterprises.

In addition, the NA will review the implementation of resolutions on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, as well as pilot mechanisms for the development of Khanh Hoa, Buon Ma Thuot in Dak Lak, Da Nang and Nghe An, alongside major infrastructure projects such as the eastern North - South expressway and ring roads in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Separately, under Resolution No. 23/2026/QH16, the NA established a supervisory delegation to examine the management and use of public assets which are office facilities following administrative restructuring. The delegation will be headed by NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Hong, with NA Vice Chairman Phan Van Mai serving as standing deputy head.

The oversight aims to comprehensively assess the current status of office-related public assets, identify needs for reallocation and restructuring, and ensure efficient use in line with the new organisational model, thereby preventing waste and losses of state property. It will also identify shortcomings, clarify responsibilities, and propose measures to improve legal frameworks and enhance the effectiveness of public asset management nationwide./.

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