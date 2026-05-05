Politics

Top legislator calls for renewed legislative thinking, enhanced oversight effectiveness

Highlighting the decisive role of human resources, the NA Chairman called for building a contingent of capable and ethical officials, alongside a streamlined and efficient apparatus characterised by unity, professionalism, and a culture of civility in public service.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference reviewing emulation and commendation activities during the 2021–2026 term, and launching the emulation movement for 2026 and the 2026–2031 period. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference reviewing emulation and commendation activities during the 2021–2026 term, and launching the emulation movement for 2026 and the 2026–2031 period. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on May 5 called on the legislature to continue renewing legislative thinking, improving the quality of law-making, and enhancing its supreme oversight as well as thematic supervision by its Standing Committee to help achieve the two-digit growth target.

The top legislator made the appeal while addressing a conference reviewing emulation and commendation activities during the 2021–2026 term, and launching the emulation movement for 2026 and the 2026–2031 period.

Commending the results achieved in 2025 and throughout the 15th tenure, Chairman Man noted that the legislature handled an unprecedentedly huge workload, adopting the largest number of laws and resolutions to date. He highlighted the accelerated application of information technology and digital transformation in parliamentary activities, emphasising that these achievements were made possible by the contributions of agencies, units, and individuals honoured at the event.

He underscored that the 16th term will face demanding tasks, including the implementation of Politburo Conclusion No. 17-KL/TW on legislative orientation for 2026–2031 and the full-term supervision programme. These efforts will be aligned with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan, aimed at ushering the country into a new era of development. Vietnam is also pursuing double-digit growth in the new term to achieve its centennial development goals for 2030 and 2045.

To realise these ambitions, the NA leader stressed the need for decisive policies to remove bottlenecks and unlock resources.

He urged deputies to more effectively address voters’ concerns and recommendations, promote the development of a digital parliament, advance digital transformation, and apply artificial intelligence to improve working methods. He stressed the importance of optimising information technology (IT) data infrastructure to enhance transparency, openness, and efficiency in legislative, supervisory, and governing activities.

Highlighting the decisive role of human resources, he called for building a contingent of capable and ethical officials, alongside a streamlined and efficient apparatus characterised by unity, professionalism, and a culture of civility in public service. To do that, he stressed the need for political firmness and strict discipline among cadres and Party members.

Given the heavy workload in 2026, including preparations for the second session of the 16th NA, Chairman Man called on all individuals and collectives to intensify emulation efforts to successfully fulfil assigned tasks, contributing to overall achievements.

For the 2026–2031 term, the emulation and commendation work will continue to serve as a driving force for fulfilling the NA’s political tasks, with a shift toward performance-based evaluation, using effectiveness as the key yardstick. The goal is to improve the quality and efficiency of the operations of the legislature and its agencies.

Targets include ensuring that all NA agencies regularly implement emulation movements aligned with political tasks and clear evaluation criteria, increasing exemplary role models, developing a comprehensive digital database for emulation and commendation to ensure that all commendation dossiers are processed electronically, granting rewards to more frontline personnel, and enhancing the capacity and digital skills for those engaged in this field.

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Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man presents the third-class Independence Order to three collectives: the NA’s Committee for Culture and Education (1964–2024), the NA's Committee for Foreign Affairs (1974–2024), and the NA's Committee for Social Affairs (1964–2024). (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, on behalf of Party and State leaders, Chairman Man presented the third-class Independence Order to three collectives: the NA’s Committee for Culture and Education (1964–2024), its Committee for External Relations (1974–2024), and its Committee for Social Affairs (1964–2024), in recognition of their particularly outstanding contributions to national construction and defence.

He also awarded the second-class Labour Order to the NA’s Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs and its Committee for Deputies’ Affairs, and the third-class Labour Order to individuals for their exceptional performance in implementing Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee on the continued reform and reorganisation of the political system, as well as for achievements in anti-corruption and anti-wastefulness efforts during 2021–2025.

At the conference, two collectives and 21 individuals received certificates of merit from the NA Standing Committee./.

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