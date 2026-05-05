Politics

Party General Secretary, State President To Lam meets with Vietnamese community in India

The top leader highlighted the potential of Vietnamese intellectuals, students and Buddhist monks and nuns studying at Buddhist institutions in India, saying they form a valuable resource with access to advanced knowledge and areas of expertise in which India has particular strengths.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam meets with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in India on May 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam meets with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in India on May 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in India on May 5 evening shortly after arriving in New Delhi for a state visit to the South Asian country.

On behalf of the embassy and the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in India, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai expressed honour and pride at welcoming the Vietnamese leader and the high-ranking delegation.

He said the Vietnamese community in India has united and well integrated into local society, while preserving the Vietnamese language and national cultural identity. The community has maintained close ties with the homeland, supported compatriots at home during times of natural disasters and hardships, and contributed to promoting Vietnam’s image abroad.

The Ambassador noted that overseas Vietnamese in India have closely followed developments at home and take pride in Vietnam’s rising international standing. He expressed his confidence that the visit by Party General Secretary and State President Lam would open a new stage of development in the Vietnam – India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, making the bilateral ties deeper and more substantive.

General Secretary and State President Lam commended the Vietnamese Embassy, representative agencies and the Vietnamese community in India for their close coordination in preparing for the visit, describing the arrangements as comprehensive, thoughtful and practical, reflecting a strong sense of responsibility, professionalism and dedication to the Party’s and State’s external affairs.

The leader said he is pleased to see the Vietnamese community in India becoming increasingly mature, united and well integrated, while making practical contributions to the two countries’ friendship and cooperation.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, officials, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in India in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

He highlighted the potential of Vietnamese intellectuals, students and Buddhist monks and nuns studying at Buddhist institutions in India, saying they form a valuable resource with access to advanced knowledge and areas of expertise in which India has particular strengths.

Sharing updates on the domestic situation, the top leader said the Party, State, ministries, sectors and localities have been implementing concerted measures to achieve three major objectives: maintaining political stability, promoting socio-economic development, and improving people’s living standards.

He said Vietnam will continue improving institutions, renewing its growth model, and placing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation at the centre of development, while fully tapping human resources and building an independent and self-reliant economy closely linked with extensive and effective international integration.

The leader said Vietnam will continue to pursue a consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, comprehensive and deep international integration, and being a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community.

Regarding Vietnam – India cooperation, General Secretary and President Lam underscored that his visit features a range of substantive and practical activities aimed at deepening political trust, expanding cooperation, and generating fresh momentum for bilateral ties.

He noted the two countries possess significant potential for collaboration across multiple areas, supported by cultural similarities that provide a solid foundation for promoting people-to-people exchanges and enhancing mutual understanding.

The top leader reaffirmed that the Party and State consistently attach great importance to overseas Vietnamese communities, considering them an inseparable part of the nation and a vital resource for national development.

He expressed his satisfaction at the growing maturity, unity, and successful integration of the Vietnamese community in India, acknowledging their meaningful contributions to bilateral relations. He encouraged the community to remain united, maintain close ties with the homeland, and continue contributing to the enduring friendship and development of Vietnam – India relations.

He also called on Vietnamese intellectuals and students in India to keep making efforts in their learning and research, proactively connect with domestic institutions, engage in knowledge networks and technology transfer, and propose initiatives in support of national development.

For the business community and workers, the Party and State leader emphasised the importance of fostering dynamism and creativity, making full use of economic cooperation opportunities, and contributing to market connectivity, trade, investment, and supply chain development.

Highlighting the role of individuals, he described each Vietnamese citizen in India as a “people’s ambassador” helping to promote the image of Vietnam and its people, preserve national cultural identity, maintain the Vietnamese language, and instill a sense of homeland attachment among younger generations. At the same time, he encouraged active integration into the host society, with due respect for local laws and cultural traditions.

Vietnamese – Indian families, he added, should continue serving as “bridges” that foster cultural exchange and sustainable ties between the two nations. Associations and community organisations were urged to strengthen their structures, enhance connectivity, and build an increasingly cohesive community oriented toward the homeland.

The General Secretary and President also asked the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in India to uphold unity, a sense of responsibility, and creativity in implementing the Party’s foreign policy, further deepen bilateral relations, and improve support for the Vietnamese community in the host country./.

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