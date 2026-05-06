Indian Navy ship visits Khanh Hoa

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The Indian Navy ship INS Sagardhwani arrived at Cam Ranh International Port in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on May 5, beginning an official visit to the locality.

The ship, captained by Lieutenant Colonel Viraat Shiggaon, caarries 136 officers and crew members. The delegation was welcomed by Colonel Nguyen Minh Lanh, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4.

During the May 5–8 visit, the ship’s commanders are scheduled to pay courtesy calls to leaders of the Khanh Hoa provincial People’s Committee, Naval Region 4, and the Naval Academy. Officers and sailors from INS Sagardhwani will also take part in volleyball exchanges with personnel of Naval Region 4.

The Indian Navy ship INS Sagardhwani at Cam Ranh International Port (Photo: qdnd.vn)

A yoga performance will be held aboard the ship, involving officers and soldiers from Naval Region 4, members of Khanh Hoa’s yoga association, and the Indian crew. The delegation is also expected to visit several cultural sites in the province.

The visit reflects goodwill and contributes to strengthening the Vietnam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly cooperation between the two countries’ militaries and navies./.