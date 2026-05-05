Politics

Vietnam works with ASEAN to navigate global turbulence: ambassador

Vietnam will continue working with ASEAN to uphold international law, strengthen peace and stability, expand economic linkages, and deepen ties with partners, thereby reinforcing ASEAN’s central role in the regional architecture.

Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Vietnam will work closely with fellow ASEAN members to effectively advance the priorities of the 2026 Chairmanship Year and the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, aiming to build a resilient, dynamic, innovative and people-centred community, according to Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN.

The 48th ASEAN Summit is scheduled to take place in the Philippines from May 7–8, and is expected to set out key strategic directions for the bloc’s next development phase.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in Jakarta, Huong said the past year has seen rapid and unpredictable global and regional shifts. Escalating tensions in the Middle East have triggered ripple effects on energy prices, maritime transport and global supply chains, while intensifying strategic competition among major powers continues to exert pressure on Southeast Asia’s security and development environment. At the same time, rising protectionism and waning confidence in multilateralism have made strengthening regional unity more urgent than ever. The 2026 theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together,” reflects ASEAN’s resolve to share responsibility, act collectively and shape a common future in response to these challenges.

Against this backdrop, the summit is expected to focus on three key priorities. First, leaders will discuss a unified ASEAN approach to developments in the Middle East and their spillover effects, particularly on energy prices, supply chain disruptions and maritime security. The bloc will step up coordination to safeguard energy and food security, as well as critical supply chains, while prioritising the protection of ASEAN citizens in the region, issues already addressed in recent ministerial-level meetings, underscoring ASEAN’s swift response.

The summit will also chart the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, with 2026 marking its initial rollout phase. Efforts will centre on maintaining peace and stability, upholding international law, deepening intra-regional economic integration, upgrading the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), accelerating negotiations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), and expanding cooperation through FTAs and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). New growth drivers such as the green and digital economy, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are also expected to feature prominently.

Leaders will conduct a comprehensive review of regional and global developments, including the East Sea, policy adjustments by major powers, and emerging challenges in cybersecurity, technology and energy. Through this, ASEAN aims to reinforce its centrality, promote multilateralism, deepen partnerships, and maintain a stable and conducive environment for development, while enhancing its regional and global standing.

According to the ambassador, the 48th ASEAN Summit holds particular significance as it marks Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s first overseas trip in his new capacity. His attendance in Cebu underscores Vietnam’s consistent implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, alongside diversification and multilateralisation of external relations. Within this framework, ASEAN remains a top strategic priority, closely linked to Vietnam’s security and development.

In line with the Party’s direction to elevate multilateral diplomacy, as well as relevant Politburo conclusions and resolutions on ASEAN engagement and international integration, Vietnam is not only fulfilling its responsibilities but also proactively shaping cooperation agendas, proposing initiatives and leading discussions on key regional issues.

The PM will attend the summit with a focus on delivering substantive contributions to regional responses to geopolitical shifts, energy and food shocks, and intensifying major power competition, including initiatives such as an ASEAN response framework to Middle East spillover impacts. Vietnam will also continue working with ASEAN to uphold international law, strengthen peace and stability, expand economic linkages, and deepen ties with partners, thereby reinforcing ASEAN’s central role in the regional architecture.

On the sidelines, PM Hung is expected to hold bilateral meetings with ASEAN leaders to consolidate friendships, enhance political trust and promote practical, effective cooperation./.

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