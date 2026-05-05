Politics

☀️ Morning digest on May 5

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on May 5

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Hanoi is facing major challenges but also unprecedented opportunities to make a stronger breakthrough and develop in a manner befitting its role as a capital city, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said at a meeting with voters from ten wards in central Hanoi on May 4.

General Secretary and State President Lam and members of the Hanoi delegation to the 16th National Assembly (NA) listened to public opinions and reported on the outcomes of the first session of the newly elected legislature. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on May 4 underscored the need to fully and promptly grasp and effectively implement Party and Government resolutions in a concerted, determined manner in order to promote growth, while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

He made the remarks while chairing the Government’s regular meeting for April, the first of the 16th-tenure Government. Read full story

- The Vietnamese Government creates favourable conditions for foreign investors, including FS Finance Suisse AG, to operate effectively and sustainably in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung affirmed on May 4.

Receiving Roland Staub, CEO at Switzerland-based FS Finance Suisse AG, in Hanoi, the Deputy PM congratulated the company on its achievements in asset management, strategic investment consulting, the establishment and operation of global investment funds, and advisory services for the development of international financial centres. Read full story

- Vietnam and Sri Lanka have stepped up exchanges in hydrometeorology, focusing on experience sharing and cooperation to enhance forecasting capacity and climate resilience.

The Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment hosted a delegation from Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, and Department of Meteorology, and representatives of the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) in Hanoi on May 4. Read full story

- Vietnam can draw on lessons from the London Financial Centre to build a globally competitive financial market for its next growth phase, Executive Director of the London Southside Chamber of Commerce Radiana Vlahova told Vietnam News Agency.

As global integration deepens, financial governance needs a mindset upgrade. London’s experience, Vlahova said, shows that regulation isn’t designed to stamp out risk but to enable informed risk-taking, and such a spirit must shape how rules are interpreted, monitored, and enforced daily. Read full story

- Moody’s on May 4 upgraded Vietnam’s outlook from “stable” to “positive,” while affirming the country’s sovereign credit rating at Ba2, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The decision reflects Moody's rising confidence in Vietnam’s medium-term credit outlook, the ministry said, citing clear improvements in institutional quality and governance, fueled by a reform wave that has hit administrative procedures, legal frameworks and the public sector since late 2024. Read full story

- Deputy Minister of Finance Le Tan Can has outlined three key and breakthrough solutions to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, and balance growth speed with quality amid global economic headwinds and pressure to achieve high growth targets in 2026.

During the Government’s regular press briefing for April held in Hanoi on May 4, Can said the first and most critical move is the consistent and effective translation of major Party and State directives into action, including the 14th National Party Congress’s resolution and documents, conclusions from the Party Central Committee’s second plenum, the Politburo’s strategic resolutions, and key socio-economic development resolutions adopted by the 16th National Assembly at its first session, along with the Government’s April 16 resolution. Read full story./.

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☀️ Morning digest on May 4

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☕ Afternoon briefing on May 4

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PM chairs April cabinet meeting to review socio-economic performance

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