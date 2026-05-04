Vietnam creates favourable conditions for Swiss firm’s long-term investment: Deputy PM

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government creates favourable conditions for foreign investors, including FS Finance Suisse AG, to operate effectively and sustainably in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung affirmed on May 4.

Receiving Roland Staub, CEO at Switzerland-based FS Finance Suisse AG, in Hanoi, the Deputy PM congratulated the company on its achievements in asset management, strategic investment consulting, the establishment and operation of global investment funds, and advisory services for the development of international financial centres.

He noted that Vietnam–Switzerland relations have continued to develop positively, especially after the two countries announced a “joint declaration on upgrading partnership relations” on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January 2025.

By the end of April, Switzerland ranked 20th among 154 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. The Deputy PM stressed the need to promote bilateral cooperation so that Switzerland can become one of Europe’s major investors in Vietnam, with contributions from companies such as FS Finance Suisse AG.

For his part, Staub expressed thanks to the Deputy PM and representatives of ministries and sectors for the reception. He outlined the Zurich-based company’s long-term development strategy in Vietnam, focusing on a special segment of the global economy. He said the firm plans to expand investment in tourism to tap into the potential and advantages of localities, helping position Vietnam as an attractive investment destination and a high-quality, internationally recognised tourism hub.

In the immediate term, the company plans to implement projects in the central province of Gia Lai.

The Deputy PM welcomed the firm’s development plan in Gia Lai, noting that its objectives align with Vietnam’s investment strategy. He added that the project is expected to contribute to socio-economic development, create momentum for sustainable growth, and effectively tap the locality’s tourism and service potential./.

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