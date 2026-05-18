Business

Coordinated efforts help safeguard healthy online marketplaces

As the digital environment continues to evolve rapidly, stronger coordination among authorities, platform operators and user communities is becoming increasingly important to build a healthy cyberspace that respects cultural identity while helping reinforce friendship and mutual understanding among people worldwide.

Coupang.com, one of the Republic of Korea's leading online retail corporations, has actively cooperated with the Vietnamese Embassy in handling issues related to products and items with wrong information of Vietnam. (Screenshot of the site)
Coupang.com, one of the Republic of Korea's leading online retail corporations, has actively cooperated with the Vietnamese Embassy in handling issues related to products and items with wrong information of Vietnam. (Screenshot of the site)

Hanoi (VNA) - As people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have continued to deepen, preserving and respecting the cultural and historical values of each nation remains a shared concern for communities in both countries.

Recently, following reports from the Vietnamese community in the RoK, the Embassy of Vietnam in the RoK verified information showing that several e-commerce platforms were offering products and items related to images of Vietnam that contained content deemed inappropriate and inconsistent with Vietnamese cultural traditions, history and the image of the country and its people.

After receiving the reports, the embassy worked with companies operating the relevant online platforms to clarify the matter and request coordinated action. In a spirit of goodwill, cooperation and mutual respect, Korean firms conducted reviews and swiftly removed the inappropriate products from their online marketplaces.

The issue was resolved within a short period, highlighting effective coordination among the Vietnamese representative agency, the Vietnamese community in the RoK and local businesses in safeguarding cultural values and the national image in the digital environment.

Notably, the Vietnamese community in the RoK has continued to demonstrate its important role as a bridge in the bilateral relations by proactively identifying and reporting the issue while coordinating constructively with relevant authorities in line with the spirit of Vietnam–RoK friendship.

Korean businesses, particularly coupang.com, were also commended for their cooperative, responsible and constructive approach during the handling process. The case was seen as a positive example of how cross-border enterprises are paying increasing attention to social responsibility, cultural sensitivity and respect for users in partner countries.

As the digital environment continues to evolve rapidly, stronger coordination among authorities, platform operators and user communities is becoming increasingly important to build a healthy cyberspace that respects cultural identity while helping reinforce friendship and mutual understanding among people worldwide./.

VNA
#Republic of Korea #e-commerce platforms #Vietnamese cultural traditions #digital environment Korea (RoK)
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