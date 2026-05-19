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Vietnam, India promote digital economy cooperation towards 25 bln USD trade target

With the strengthened Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the rapid growth of digital economies in both countries and complementary strengths in technology, manufacturing and markets, Vietnam and India are well positioned to build a deeply connected digital trade ecosystem and enhance their participation in global value chains.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in India, the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Marwah Studios, and the Global Trade and Technology Council of India (GTTCI) on May 18 organised a Vietnam-India forum on digital economy and cross-border e-commerce was held in Noida city in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

The event drew representatives from management agencies, business associations, technology platforms, startups, logistics firms and experts from both countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong said the digital economy and e-commerce are creating opportunities for businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups, to access global markets at lower costs and with greater efficiency.

He stressed that the two countries should strengthen cooperation in digital platforms, logistics, financial technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation ecosystems in order to promote sustainable and inclusive trade growth.

Bui Thi Thanh Hang, a representative of iDEA, described e-commerce as one of the fastest-growing sectors globally and an effective tool enabling SMEs to expand into international markets, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Hang, Vietnam is currently among the top three fastest-growing e-commerce economies in ASEAN. The country’s e-commerce market is projected to reach 37.2 billion USD by 2026, with annual growth of around 25%.

She noted that Vietnam’s Law on E-commerce, set to take effect from July 1, 2026, will provide a transparent legal framework and support businesses in leveraging e-commerce as a strategic export channel.

Experts at the forum identified several promising areas for bilateral cooperation, including cross-border e-commerce platforms, digital payments and fintech, AI, logistics, supply chain solutions and digital branding.

Indian enterprises, they said, can directly access the Vietnamese market, cooperate with Vietnamese partners in production activities and provide technology, logistics and digital payment services.

Gaurav Kamboj from the national investment promotion agency Invest India under India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said the South Asian nation is making major investments in digital and logistics infrastructure.

India currently has more than 1.4 billion digital identity holders and recorded 241.6 billion UPI transactions in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, while also developing one of the world’s leading fintech ecosystems, he noted.

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Layek, Secretary General of the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), estimated that Vietnam-India digital trade could reach 500 billion USD by 2030.

He proposed a five-pillar cooperation framework focusing on cross-border e-commerce, AI and innovation, fintech and digital payments, logistics and supply chains, as well as startup support and capacity building.

WASME also suggested establishing a Vietnam-India MSME Digital Corridor to simplify customs procedures, electronic invoicing and business certification, while promoting payment connectivity between India’s UPI system and Vietnam’s NAPAS network.

Under the proposed roadmap, the two sides could sign a memorandum of understanding in 2026, put the UPI-NAPAS connection into operation in 2027, and facilitate 500 million USD worth of trade for SMEs by 2028.

Delegates said that with the strengthened Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the rapid growth of digital economies in both countries and complementary strengths in technology, manufacturing and markets, Vietnam and India are well positioned to build a deeply connected digital trade ecosystem and enhance their participation in global value chains./.

VNA
#Vietnam-India #Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency #Vietnam Trade Office in India #digital economy #cross-border e-commerce India Vietnam
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