Business

E10 biofuel to be distributed nationwide from next month

E10 biofuel will officially be distributed nationwide from June 1 under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s roadmap on energy transition and environmentally friendly fuel use.

E10 biofuel sold to customers at Tran Phu petrol station in Nghia Lo ward, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
E10 biofuel sold to customers at Tran Phu petrol station in Nghia Lo ward, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) –– E10 biofuel will officially be distributed nationwide from June 1 under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s roadmap on energy transition and environmentally friendly fuel use.

Under Official Dispatch No. 1507/TTTN-XD, petroleum wholesalers and distributors have been requested to prepare supply sources, blending systems, infrastructure and retail networks for the rollout of E10 petrol nationwide.

E10 contains 10% bioethanol and 90% conventional gasoline. According to the ministry, the fuel helps improve combustion efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and cut harmful emissions.

Under Circular No. 50/2025/TT-BCT, unleaded petrol must be blended into E10 petrol for nationwide use from June 1, while E5 RON 92 will continue to be supplied until the end of 2030.

The ministry said localities and businesses have actively prepared infrastructure and supply plans to ensure stable distribution during the transition./.

VNA
#E10 #biofuel #energy #fuel
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Green transition

Related News

E10 gasoline was sold at three outlets by PVOIL Central branch in Quang Ngai in September 2025. (Photo: VNA)

PVOIL to roll out E10 gasoline nationwide from May 15

PVOIL began piloting E10 gasoline sales on August 1, 2025, in Hanoi and Hai Phong, before expanding to central and southern regions. As of April 2026, the company operated 558 petrol stations selling E10 gasoline nationwide. Initial results indicate that the product meets all technical standards, supports smooth vehicle operation, and has received positive feedback from customers.

At a petrol station (Photo: VNA)

Energy giants work hard to roll out E10 RON95 sale ahead of schedule

Petrolimex and PVOIL, are in a strong position to accelerate the transition toward cleaner fuels. These companies have been actively preparing infrastructure, upgrading blending systems, and coordinating supply chains to ensure the availability of E10 RON95 across their nationwide retail systems.

See more

An overview of the Vietnam-China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme held in Beijing.(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China boost cooperation in green industry development

The Vietnamese Embassy in China, in coordination with the International Cooperation Centre under China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on May 18 organised the Vietnam–China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme in Beijing to strengthen policy exchanges, share experience, and promote substantive cooperation in green industry amid climate change and growing global environmental challenges.

The infrastructure of Thang Long 3 Industrial Park in Phu Tho province is comprehensive and modern, creating favourable conditions for businesses and investors. (Photo: VNA)

Strong economic conglomerates drive domestic economic growth

In manufacturing, THACO has built one of Southeast Asia’s largest automobile and mechanical engineering ecosystems in Quang Nam province, while VinFast has become Vietnam’s first electric vehicle producer, establishing a major factory in Hai Phong, listing on Nasdaq and expanding into North America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Producing garments for export to the EU market at TDT Thai Nguyen Garment Company. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s textile industry draws high-tech FDI amid green, smart shift

With export turnover rising steadily in recent years and a target of 50 billion USD by 2026, Vietnam remains among the world’s top three textile exporters. Beyond its traditional appeal as a low-cost manufacturing base, the country is now positioning itself as a strategic hub for high-value and technology-driven investment.

An FDI enterprise invests in factory facilities at Chau Duc Industrial Park, a project spanning approximately 2,290 ha. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City targets next-generation, high-value FDI

The southern economic hub attracted nearly 3.3 billion USD in FDI during the first four months of 2026, marking a sharp year-on-year increase of 227.1%. The total included 539 newly licensed projects with registered capital exceeding 791.8 million USD and 58 existing projects adding 259.3 million USD in supplementary investment.

The VinFast electric vehicle charging station at the CT1 apartment complex of 103 Hospital in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam accelerates drive to master EV technologies

By the end of 2025, Vietnam had established 28 standards and technical regulations related to charging stations, charging equipment and batteries. The legal framework is expected to be fully completed in the third quarter of 2026.

Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant in Truong Long Hoa ward, Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA)

Energy sector seen as key pillar for Vietnam’s green, double-digit growth ambitions

Chairman of the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) Le Ngoc Son said Vietnam’s energy demand will continue rising sharply, creating enormous pressure on power generation investment. To sustain GDP growth of around 10%, electricity demand is expected to increase by 12-15% annually, requiring an additional 7,000-8,000 MW of new capacity each year.

A view of the Lien Chieu Container Port construction project in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Logistics set to drive Vietnam’s rise in global supply chains

Amid sweeping restructuring in global trade driven by digitalisation, green transition and geopolitical shifts, logistics is no longer a back-end function. It is increasingly a decisive factor in economic performance, especially as Vietnam deepens integration into international supply chains. The challenge now extends beyond faster delivery to building a modern and interconnected logistics ecosystem capable of organising supply chains at a regional scale.

Coupang.com, one of the Republic of Korea's leading online retail corporations, has actively cooperated with the Vietnamese Embassy in handling issues related to products and items with wrong information of Vietnam. (Screenshot of the site)

Coordinated efforts help safeguard healthy online marketplaces

As the digital environment continues to evolve rapidly, stronger coordination among authorities, platform operators and user communities is becoming increasingly important to build a healthy cyberspace that respects cultural identity while helping reinforce friendship and mutual understanding among people worldwide.

Vietnam will host the 21st Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production Societies (AAAP) Animal Science Congress (AAAP 21) from October 28 - 31 in Hanoi. (Photo: aaap2026.org)

Vietnam to host 21st AAAP animal science congress

According to the Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam (AHAV), the event is expected to gather between 1,300 - 1,500 delegates, including around 500 leading international scientists, experts and businesses in the livestock sector.

Yen Huong Xua company introduces solutions to combat counterfeit and imitation goods (Photo: VNA)

Fight against counterfeit goods fostered amid rising digital-era fraud

Dr. Bui Van Quyen, Director of the Anti-Commercial Fraud and Counterfeiting Institute, warned that counterfeit goods have become a global challenge, exacerbated by the rise of online platforms and digital technologies. While these innovations drive economic growth, they also create fertile ground for fraudulent activities.

The fuel storage tank area of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Plant is located in the Nghi Son Economic Zone in Nghi Son ward, Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Nghi Son refinery receives over 950,000 barrels of Congo crude oil

Diversifying crude oil supply sources is considered crucial for Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) in ensuring stable feedstock supplies and safeguarding domestic fuel supply, particularly as traditional crude imports from Kuwait have been affected by tensions in the Middle East.