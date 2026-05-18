Reference exchange rate unchanged at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,131 VND/USD on May 18, unchanged from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,388 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,874 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also remained unchanged from the May 15 trading session.



At 8:25, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying at 26,137 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,387 VND/USD./.



VNA