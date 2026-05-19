Reference exchange rate slightly increases on May 19

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,133 VND/USD on May 19, up 2 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,390 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,876 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks remained unchanged from the trading session on May 18.



At 8:15, both Vietcombank and BIDV kept their rates unchanged from the May 18 morning session, listing the buying at 26,137 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,387 VND/USD./.

VNA