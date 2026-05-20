Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on May 20

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,135 VND/USD on May 20, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,392 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,878 VND/USD.
The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw an increase from the May 19 trading session.
At 8:25, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,151 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,391 VND/USD, up 14 VND and 4 VND from the previous day, respectively./.
Reference exchange rate slightly increases on May 19
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,133 VND/USD on May 19, up 2 VND from the previous day.