Business

Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on May 20

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,392 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,878 VND/USD.

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,135 VND/USD on May 20. (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,135 VND/USD on May 20. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,135 VND/USD on May 20, up 2 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,392 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,878 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw an increase from the May 19 trading session.

At 8:25, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,151 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,391 VND/USD, up 14 VND and 4 VND from the previous day, respectively./.

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