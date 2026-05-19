Vietnam eyes balanced, sustainable trade ties with US

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Government maintains the consistent policy of promoting a balanced and sustainable economic and trade relationship with the US, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan stated at a meeting with US trade officials in Hanoi on May 19.



Receiving Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, Tuan noted that the visit by Switzer and the US trade delegation came as the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is advancing in a more substantive and effective manner across all pillars of cooperation.



He stressed that Vietnam is prioritising a shift towards a growth model based on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green development.



To achieve these goals, Vietnam values and places great importance on support from international partners, including the US, which it considers a leading strategic partner, the minister said.



He expressed confidence that outcomes of the meeting will provide an important foundation for the Ministry of Finance and US counterparts to strengthen coordination and translate high-level commitments into concrete and effective action programmes in the coming time./.





VNA