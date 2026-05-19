Business

Vietnam showcases economic potential, investment opportunities in St. Petersburg

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi stressed that economic cooperation between Vietnam and Russia is entering a new phase with promising opportunities for growth. He praised this year’s programme for combining a business roundtable, a youth business forum and traditional cultural and culinary activities, creating both an academic platform for dialogue and an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

“Vietnam Economic Day” in St. Petersburg attracts crowds (Photo: VNA)
“Vietnam Economic Day” in St. Petersburg attracts crowds (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A seminar titled “Vietnam Economic Day” was held on May 18 at the St. Petersburg State University of Economics as part of Vietnam Week in St. Petersburg.

The event was jointly organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia, the St. Petersburg Committee for External Relations, the St. Petersburg State University of Economics, and the “Tradition and Friendship” Fund for Russia-Vietnam cooperation.

Attending the opening ceremony were Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi; Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Phung Thi Hong Ha; Deputy Chairman of the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly Nikolai Bondarenko; Deputy Chairman of the St. Petersburg Committee for External Relations Vyacheslav Kalganov; and Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Organisations in Russia Do Xuan Hoang, among others.

Speaking at the event, Khoi stressed that economic cooperation between Vietnam and Russia is entering a new phase with promising opportunities for growth. He praised this year’s programme for combining a business roundtable, a youth business forum and traditional cultural and culinary activities, creating both an academic platform for dialogue and an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

The ambassador noted that cooperation between St. Petersburg and Vietnamese localities has recently emerged as an effective model for expanding local-to-local partnerships. He added that Leningrad Oblast is also seeking to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and economic ties with Vietnamese provinces and cities.

For his part, Vyacheslav Kalganov affirmed that the St. Petersburg Committee for External Relations attaches great importance to strengthening Russia–Vietnam friendship and stands ready to support Vietnamese partners in promoting bilateral cooperation. He highlighted positive results achieved in tourism, healthcare and services, describing the Vietnam Economic Day as a practical platform for direct dialogue and new partnership opportunities.

A key session of the programme, themed “Russia–Vietnam: Economic Cooperation in a New Environment,” featured discussions among academics, business leaders and economic experts on bilateral trade, investment and educational cooperation. Participants exchanged research findings, practical experiences and assessments of emerging opportunities for joint projects.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Moscow, Dmitry Vasilenko, Vice Rector for International Affairs at St. Petersburg State University of Economics, highlighted the seminar as the university’s first event dedicated to Vietnam’s economy. He noted that discussions extended beyond bilateral cooperation to broader global opportunities, particularly as Vietnam remains one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and an important gateway for Russia to the dynamic ASEAN market.

Vietnam Week in St. Petersburg is scheduled to run through May 24, featuring cultural and language festivals, book fairs and activities marking the 136th birth anniversary of late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2026)./.

VNA
#St. Petersburg #Vietnam Economic Day #Vietnam Week in St. Petersburg
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Ha Thi Nga (right), Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, meets with V.G. Kalganov, Deputy Chairman of the External Relations Committee of Saint Petersburg, in Hanoi on March 12. (Photo: mattran.org.vn)

Vietnam, Saint Petersburg step up people-to-people exchanges

The VFF will continue strengthening bilateral ties and promoting cooperation activities, while seeking closer coordination and support from Saint Petersburg to expand people-to-people exchanges in the coming period, VFF Vice President and General Secretary Ha Thi Nga has said.

See more

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India promote digital economy cooperation towards 25 bln USD trade target

With the strengthened Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the rapid growth of digital economies in both countries and complementary strengths in technology, manufacturing and markets, Vietnam and India are well positioned to build a deeply connected digital trade ecosystem and enhance their participation in global value chains.

Lien Minh Agricultural Cooperative in Thai Nguyen province, provides stable employment for hundreds of its members. (Photo: VNA)

Private economic sector poised for breakthrough growth

More than a year after the Politburo's Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private sector development came into effect, expectations now extend beyond increasing the number of enterprises. The goal is to build a stronger business community with greater resilience, larger ambitions and the capacity to compete in global supply chains.

Milk collection at a dairy farm operated by Vinamilk at the Nhon Tan concentrated farming zone in An Nhon Tay commune, Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

Self-reliance in raw materials fuels Vietnam’s dairy growth

The strategy targets annual industry growth of 12-14% by 2030, with processed liquid milk output reaching 4.2 billion litres annually. Domestic fresh milk production is projected to hit 2.6 billion litres per year, meeting 60-65% of processing demand, while milk powder output is expected to reach 245,000 tonnes annually. Per capita milk consumption is targeted at 40 litres per year.

Quang Ninh gives in principle approval to first offshore wind power plant

Quang Ninh gives in principle approval to first offshore wind power plant

Covering an area of 11.95 ha of land and water surface, the project is expected to have a designed capacity of 50 MW and will be implemented in nearshore waters of the Co To special zone. Its key components include wind turbines, a substation, a 110kV transmission line, and related auxiliary facilities.

At Nghi Son 2 thermal power plant in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s national standards strategy for 2026–2035 approved

The strategy envisions a modern, open standards system welded to international norms, serving as a piece of soft institutional infrastructure, a policy tool and a technical backbone for state governance. It also casts standards as an engine of innovation, digital transformation, green transition and sustainable development.

Shrimp harvesting in Ca Mau province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese shrimp sector seeks distinct path in global race

Nguyen Duy Hoa, Deputy Technical Director of Cargill Vietnam, said Vietnam cannot compete with Ecuador on costs nor match India in scale. Instead, the country should focus on value rather than volume or price competition, prioritising quality improvement, technology adoption and value-added products.

Wind turbine No. 3 at the V1-3 site of the Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant in Truong Long Hoa ward, Vinh Long province.(Photo: VNA)

Retail market seen driving double-digit growth

Domestic consumption is being regarded as one of the key drivers for sustaining economic growth. Following the Government’s Resolution No. 88/NQ-CP on promoting the domestic market and stimulating consumption, many retailers have accelerated the expansion of distribution systems, invested in technology and improved supply chains.

Cargo containers are handled at Gemalink International Port, Ho Chi Minh City. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Government delegation for international economic, trade negotiations established

The delegation is tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in directing ministries, sectors and localities in the negotiation, signing, coordination of ratification and approval, as well as implementation of international treaties and agreements on economic and trade matters involving the Vietnamese State and Government.

Lotte Mart Vietnam is currently distributing around 900 private-label products manufactured in Vietnam under the retailer’s strict quality control. (Photo: VNA)

RoK steps up trade cooperation with Vietnam, Malaysia

The Korean business delegation's trip aims to provide Korean firms with information on import – export trends across the ASEAN region and developments in local markets, while also offering opportunities to explore the latest industry trends and technologies.

An overview of the Vietnam-China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme held in Beijing.(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China boost cooperation in green industry development

The Vietnamese Embassy in China, in coordination with the International Cooperation Centre under China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on May 18 organised the Vietnam–China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme in Beijing to strengthen policy exchanges, share experience, and promote substantive cooperation in green industry amid climate change and growing global environmental challenges.

The infrastructure of Thang Long 3 Industrial Park in Phu Tho province is comprehensive and modern, creating favourable conditions for businesses and investors. (Photo: VNA)

Strong economic conglomerates drive domestic economic growth

In manufacturing, THACO has built one of Southeast Asia’s largest automobile and mechanical engineering ecosystems in Quang Nam province, while VinFast has become Vietnam’s first electric vehicle producer, establishing a major factory in Hai Phong, listing on Nasdaq and expanding into North America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Producing garments for export to the EU market at TDT Thai Nguyen Garment Company. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s textile industry draws high-tech FDI amid green, smart shift

With export turnover rising steadily in recent years and a target of 50 billion USD by 2026, Vietnam remains among the world’s top three textile exporters. Beyond its traditional appeal as a low-cost manufacturing base, the country is now positioning itself as a strategic hub for high-value and technology-driven investment.

An FDI enterprise invests in factory facilities at Chau Duc Industrial Park, a project spanning approximately 2,290 ha. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City targets next-generation, high-value FDI

The southern economic hub attracted nearly 3.3 billion USD in FDI during the first four months of 2026, marking a sharp year-on-year increase of 227.1%. The total included 539 newly licensed projects with registered capital exceeding 791.8 million USD and 58 existing projects adding 259.3 million USD in supplementary investment.