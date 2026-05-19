Society

Healthy digital content market in the making

The sharper crackdown is rapidly redrawing how online entertainment is distributed and consumed, while gradually reshaping public awareness and responsibility toward copyright protection.

The copyright crackdown is broadly viewed as an inevitable step in Vietnam’s cultural industry development. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
The copyright crackdown is broadly viewed as an inevitable step in Vietnam’s cultural industry development. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A wave of unauthorised movie, comic and music sites has gone dark in recent weeks, signaling a sudden escalation in Vietnam’s enforcement against intellectual property (IP) violations.

The sharper crackdown is rapidly redrawing how online entertainment is distributed and consumed, while gradually reshaping public awareness and responsibility toward copyright protection.

End of easy access to pirated content

In early May, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung signed an urgent prime ministerial dispatch demanding tougher action against IP infringements, directing agencies nationwide to pool resources and enforce violations under a “no exceptions” principle.

Almost immediately after the directive became public, scores of unlicensed streaming sites and fan translation groups for novels and comics posted closure notices or simply went offline.

What sets this clampdown apart is its expansive reach. Previously, shutdowns were quickly met with near-identical replacement domains, allowing users uninterrupted access. This time, many illegal platforms have vanished with no immediate substitutes in sight.

Frequent users of pirated films, music and translated stories are now asking where to turn. Some have begun paying for services like Netflix, FPT Play, VieON and Galaxy Play. Most, however, are still in transition, hunting for alternatives that fit their viewing habits and budgets.

Building legal digital entertainment habits

As audiences search for legitimate platforms, they are getting acquainted with more diverse models of digital content consumption.

Some licensed movie-streaming sites now offer free, ad-supported access, giving viewers a legal path that requires no upfront payment. Others deploy a freemium model, unlocking the first few episodes at no charge before requiring payment to continue.

In books and comics, Vietnamese readers long relied on free fan-translation forums. When many of those groups halted operations, disappointment followed. Yet, a new model is taking shape: independent translators buying overseas copyrights directly, producing Vietnamese versions, and releasing them chapter by chapter on domestic digital platforms.

The copyright crackdown is broadly viewed as an inevitable step in Vietnam’s cultural industry development. Over time, audiences and readers are expected to gradually shift toward legal consumption habits.

For producers and official distributors, the moment offers a clear opening to lift service quality, hold onto audiences, and convince consumers to pay for high-value products, which will ultimately build a healthier and more sustainable digital content market./.

VNA
#online entertainment #IP violations #intellectual property #digital content Vietnam
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