Society

Vietnamese youth in Australia carry forward President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy in building prosperous, happy nation

Every contribution by Vietnamese youth abroad — whether through scientific research, technological projects, community initiatives, or simply through living responsibly and studying diligently while always looking toward the homeland — helps continue the journey initiated by President Ho Chi Minh toward a strong, prosperous, civilised, and happy Vietnam.

Participants pose for a photo after the incense-offering ceremony in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia. (Photo: VNA)
Participants pose for a photo after the incense-offering ceremony in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia on May 16 held a solemn incense-offering ceremony at President Ho Chi Minh’s altar at the embassy headquarters in Canberra to mark the 136th birth anniversary of the late leader (May 19, 1890–2026).

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Pham Hung Tam appreciated the contributions made by Vietnamese associations and communities across Australia, particularly in Canberra, in supporting diplomatic missions and strengthening bilateral cooperation in science and technology, innovation, human resources development, education and training, and cultural promotion. He also praised efforts to support disadvantaged people in the homeland and expand people-to-people exchanges, which have helped deepen ties between Australia and Vietnam.

According to the ambassador, these activities reflect the practical application of President Ho Chi Minh’s diplomatic thought and style in contemporary foreign affairs. He expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community in Australia will continue to foster unity, integrate successfully into local society, capitalise on emerging opportunities to further promote bilateral relations, and propose initiatives that contribute to national development and the implementation of the Resolution of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s 14th National Congress.

On the same occasion, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Sydney organised a thematic session on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example, focusing on the late leader’s life, revolutionary career, ideology, and his journey for national salvation.

The commemorative activities not only strengthened political awareness but also reinforced solidarity and close connections between representative agencies and Vietnamese organisations and communities in Australia.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Australia, Vietnamese student Mai Thi Thanh Chung described President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example as a guiding compass for young generations striving to become both morally upright and professionally capable. She said Vietnamese students in Australia continuously seek to follow his example through compassion, solidarity, and efforts to promote a positive image of Vietnam internationally.

Meanwhile, Tran Binh Minh, a member of the Secretariat and Chief of the Office of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Australia, said President Ho Chi Minh’s lifelong devotion to the nation and people continues to inspire him with gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility.

Beyond admiring the late leader’s ideals and patriotism, Minh said he was particularly moved by the late President’s spirit of self-learning, humility, and unwavering commitment to the people.

For Minh, following President Ho Chi Minh’s example means not only cultivating ethics and resilience, but also mastering knowledge and expertise, especially in science and technology, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), data, and innovation. He noted that such aspirations align closely with Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which identifies science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key strategic breakthroughs for national development.

Minh said he wishes to contribute more actively to education, research, technology, and knowledge connectivity in the years ahead. Through his role in the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Australia, he aims to create more opportunities for Vietnamese students to connect with experts, share ideas, and spread a spirit of learning, creativity, and community service.

He stressed that every contribution by Vietnamese youth abroad — whether through scientific research, technological projects, community initiatives, or simply through living responsibly and studying diligently while always looking toward the homeland — helps continue the journey initiated by President Ho Chi Minh toward a strong, prosperous, civilised, and happy Vietnam./.

VNA
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