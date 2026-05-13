Bui Thi Minh Hoai re-elected President of Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee for 2026-2031

Hanoi (VNA) – Bui Thi Minh Hoai was re-elected President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee for the 2026-2031 tenure at the first conference of the 11th-term VFF Central Committee, held before the closing session of its 11th National Congress on May 13 morning in Hanoi.



The congress concluded after two and a half days of deliberations conducted in a spirit of solidarity, democracy and high responsibility.



During the closing session, delegates heard reports summarising discussions at the congress and the outcomes of the first conference of the 11th VFF Central Committee.



The congress reached consensus to appoint 397 members to the VFF Central Committee for the 2026-2031 term. The committee’s first conference then democratically selected 70 members to join the Presidium.



The conference also appointed 12 members to the Standing Board, including the President, the Vice President-General Secretary and vice presidents of the VFF Central Committee, while eight others were elected as non-specialised vice presidents.



Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, President of the 10th-term VFF Central Committee, was unanimously re-elected President of the VFF Central Committee for the new tenure. Ha Thi Nga, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice President and General Secretary of 10th-term VFF Central Committee was also re-elected.



President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee for the 2026-2031 tenure Bui Thi Minh Hoai speaks at the VFF's 11th National Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking after her re-election, Hoai expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the newly elected leadership by the congress, the Party, the State and people nationwide.



She emphasised that the confidence entrusted to the new leadership represented both an honour and a profound responsibility.



She pledged absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people; uphold political steadfastness, moral integrity and a strong sense of responsibility; and promote democracy, collective wisdom, solidarity, innovation and determination in successfully implementing the congress resolution.



The VFF leader stressed that the organisation will continue strengthening the great national unity bloc and further affirming the Front’s role and position in the country’s new revolutionary phase.



Hoai also expressed her hope for continued guidance from the Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat, Party and State leaders, as well as close coordination from ministries, sectors, intellectuals, scientists, overseas Vietnamese and member organisations.



Hoai made history as the first woman to serve as President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in its 96-year history./.