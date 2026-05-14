Vietnam set target of five gold medals at Asian Games

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese athletes have been asked to win at least five gold medals at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD), which will be held in September in Japan.



Officials from the Sports Authority of Vietnam (SAV) met with representatives of federations and associations recently to finalise Vietnam's target at the Games, which is considered one of the most important sporting events of the year.



They also reviewed training programmes for the national teams to identify adjustments that could be made so that athletes would comfortably complete their tasks.



The gold medal target is based on the delegation's achievements in the 19th Games in China in 2022, as well as the number of events that will be held in Japan.



Four years ago, in Hangzhou, China, competitions in 481 events out of 40 sports were held. Vietnamese athletes earned three gold medals in karate, shooting and sepak takraw. They also won five silver medals and 19 bronzes.



This year's event in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan, will see athletes compete in 461 events out of 41 sports, including the three that Vietnam previously won. The national teams in these events will have to defend their top positions.



Vietnamese athletes also have the potential to take the gold in other sports, including archery, weightlifting, cycling, rowing, athletics and swimming.



According to the SAV, Vietnam have already determined their strongest events and the key players with the most potential to earn medals at ASIAD. Teams and individuals have had four months to perfect their plans.



The target of winning five gold medals at ASIAD was set in Vietnam's programme titled 'Developing key sports in preparation for participation in the ASIAD and Olympic Games in the 2026-45 period' signed by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra on May 7.



By 2035, Vietnam aims to be listed in the top 20 countries in all ASIAD editions. To this end, the country has set a goal of earning five golds in 2026, six in 2030 and seven in 2034. Athletes are also expected to win medals at the Olympics in 2028 and earn at least silver medals at the Olympics in 2032.



From 2036 to 2045, Vietnam's mission is to be included in the ASIAD's top 15 and the Olympics' top 50. Specifically, teams must win 10 golds at ASIAD and more than one gold at the Olympics.



Vietnam is also hoping to earn the right to host its first ASIAD in 2038.



In addition to these specific targets, the plan also calls on sports authorities to research and apply advanced training models from leading sporting nations worldwide. Vietnam should combine domestic training with long-term international training to improve athletes' abilities.



A multidisciplinary support team comprising experts in biomedical science, sports psychology, data analysis and nutrition will be established to directly support this training.



International training courses for domestic coaches and contracts with foreign experts who have won ASIAD and Olympics medals are needed to increase coaches' skillsets and transfer modern training technology to Vietnam./.

VNA