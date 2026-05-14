Culture - Sports

Cham cultural festival to celebrate heritage, boost tourism

Under the theme “Preserving and promoting Cham cultural identity in a new era”, the festival will also contribute to safeguarding traditional Cham cultural values in tandem with sustainable tourism development.

The folk music and dance programme “Hoa Dat Thap” showcases traditional songs and dances associated with temple towers, highlighting the vibrant cultural identity of the Cham Brahman community through folk music and performance arts. (Photo: VNA)
The folk music and dance programme “Hoa Dat Thap” showcases traditional songs and dances associated with temple towers, highlighting the vibrant cultural identity of the Cham Brahman community through folk music and performance arts. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The sixth Cham Ethnic Culture Festival will be organised on a national scale, drawing participation from seven provinces and cities with significant Cham populations, namely Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, An Giang and Dak Lak provinces and Ho Chi Minh City.

The event is intended to introduce the cultural richness and people of the Cham ethnic community to both domestic and international audiences, while helping implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture.​

Under the theme “Preserving and promoting Cham cultural identity in a new era”, the festival will also contribute to safeguarding traditional Cham cultural values in tandem with sustainable tourism development.

A variety of cultural, sports and tourism activities highlighting Cham heritage will be held during the event, including reenactments of traditional rituals and festivals, displays of traditional handicrafts, folk art performances, Cham costume presentations and a multimedia installation exhibition themed “Cham Colours – Convergence and Spread”.

​Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore tourism products, OCOP (One Commune One Product) items and regional specialties, as well as enjoy a culinary fair featuring distinctive local cuisine.

The festival is scheduled to take place from June 26–28 at the April 16 Square area, Phan Rang ward, Dong Hai ward and several other venues in Khanh Hoa province./.

VNA
#ethnic groups #Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW #Cham Ethnic Culture Festival #Cham culture #Cham ethnic people
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