Culture - Sports

DIFF 2026 set to mark breakthrough in stage scale, performance technology

The DIFF 2026 stage has been designed around the concept of convergence, inspired by the image of converging horizons where cultures, time, and emotions meet. With a width of up to 100 metres and a total area of nearly 1,200sq.m, the stage is considered the largest in the history of DIFF.

Tthe DIFF 2026 stage has been designed around the concept of convergence, inspired by the image of converging horizons where cultures, time, and emotions meet (Source: DIFF)
Tthe DIFF 2026 stage has been designed around the concept of convergence, inspired by the image of converging horizons where cultures, time, and emotions meet (Source: DIFF)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, themed “Da Nang – United Horizons,” is expected to deliver a breakthrough in stage scale and performance technology along the Han River.

According to organisers, the DIFF 2026 stage has been designed around the concept of convergence, inspired by the image of converging horizons where cultures, time, and emotions meet. With a width of up to 100 metres and a total area of nearly 1,200sq.m, the stage is considered the largest in the history of DIFF.

One of the most notable highlights this year, for the first time, is the large-scale mechanical lifting arch system. The central arch, spanning more than 40 metres in width and over 10 metres in height, can move in less than 70 seconds. In addition, five independent yet synchronised mechanical arch systems will create continuous real-time transition effects throughout performances.

DIFF 2026 will also feature a range of advanced performance technologies, including high-powered lasers, 3D LED matrix systems, Retro Amber lighting and multi-layer transparent LED displays. Organisers said the entire stage has been designed to operate like a “living entity,” constantly transforming in response to each performance to create a multi-dimensional visual experience for audiences.

The festival is also expected to bring together some of the world’s leading fireworks teams. The opening night on May 30, themed “Nature,” will feature a competition between host team Da Nang and the reigning champion from China. Subsequent competition nights will revolve around the themes “Heritage,” “Culture,” “Creative”, and “Vision,” with participating teams from France, Japan, Italy, Germany, Macau (China), Australia, Portugal and Vietnam. The final night is scheduled for July 11.

Beyond being an international fireworks competition, DIFF 2026 is also being developed as a large-scale outdoor music festival. The opening ceremony will feature performances by Vietnamese artists Ho Ngoc Ha, Hoang Hai, Ha Nhi and Nguyen Tran Trung Quan, alongside nearly 70 professional dancers and more than 30 international performers.

Organisers added that DIFF 2026 will continue to integrate Sky AR technology, enabling audiences to interact with the fireworks displays through personal devices. At the same time, laser LED projection systems installed on the Han River surface and buildings along both riverbanks will transform the entire festival area into a massive multi-dimensional performance stage.

This year marks the first time DIFF has been named by Travel + Leisure Asia as one of the world’s nine must-experience summer festivals./.





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