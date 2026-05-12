Culture - Sports

U17 Vietnam to face must-win UAE clash after RoK setback

The result means Vietnam cannot secure an instant place at the U17 FIFA World Cup. They must wait for the decisive final Group C encounter against the U17 UAE on May 14.

Illustrative image (Photo: VFF)
Illustrative image (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnamese U17 team was unable to pull off a surprise against the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s U17 squad, falling 1 - 4 in their second Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia on May 11.

The result means Vietnam cannot secure an instant place at the U17 FIFA World Cup. They must wait for the decisive final Group C encounter against the U17 UAE on May 14.

This match will be crucial for Vietnam’s hope of finishing in the top positions to reach the quarter-finals, while also keeping their dream alive of attending the world’s biggest football festival for U17 teams.

Vietnam entered the game against the RoK with great caution against an opponent widely regarded as stronger in terms of physique, physical strength and experience.

From the opening whistle, the RoK quickly pushed forward and pressed Vietnam relentlessly. However, Vietnam’s defence remained well-organised, dealing effectively with threats and making it difficult for the visitors to breach goalkeeper Ly Xuan Hoa.

After an early period of difficulty, Vietnam gradually found their footing with a disciplined, counter-attacking approach. Although they did not control possession, they knew how to make the most of their opportunities. In the 33rd minute, Dao Quy Vuong delivered a delicate pass to release Le Sy Bach, who finished from a dangerous angle to give Vietnam the lead. That goal helped Vietnam play with more confidence and they went into the break ahead 1 - 0.

In the second half, the RoK intensified their pressure in search of an equaliser. Goalkeeper Hoa repeatedly stood firm with impressive saves, including a brilliant stop to deny Ahn Joo-Wan’s close-range effort in the 51st minute. For much of the half, Vietnam remained steady, frustrating their opponents even as they were under constant pressure.

The turning point came in the closing minutes. In the 83rd minute, An Sun-hyun curled in a beautiful free kick to level the score at 1 - 1 for the RoK. Just moments later, Vietnam lost concentration when they believed the Korean attackers were offside, allowing the visitors to score and take a 2 - 1 lead.

While Vietnam pushed forward looking for an equaliser, they continued to concede space, and the RoK added further goals in the 88th and 90+2 minutes to seal a final 4 - 1 victory./.



VNA
#U17 FIFA World Cup #UAE Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Players at the Vietnam (in white) – Yemen match on May 7. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam edge Yemen in AFC U17 Asian Cup opener

At the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, Vietnam are drawn in Group C alongside the Republic of Korea (RoK), the UAE and Yemen. Under the fixture schedule, Vietnam will face Yemen on May 7, the RoK on May 10 and the UAE on May 14.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and members of Vietnam’s national U17 men’s football team pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

PM hails U17 football team’s ASEAN triumph, sets sights higher

Presenting a certificate of merit to the team, the PM praised their championship run as a compelling and remarkable journey marked by resilience, determination, and a strong competitive spirit. The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, recording four wins and one draw while scoring 19 goals.

See more

Tran Minh Tri is one of five Vietnamese athletes at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 in India. (Photo: VNA)

Weightlifters hunt Asian medals in India

Vietnamese athletes are seeking for their top three finishes from the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 in India, a key preparation for the 20th Asian Games in the next few months.

An athlete in the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang event (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Southeast Asia’s largest multisport event week concludes in Da Nang

Held from May 7 to 11, Southeast Asia’s largest multisport event week in Da Nang featured the inaugural full-distance VNG IRONMAN Vietnam 2026, consisting of a 3.8-kilometre swim, 180-kilometre cycling segment and a full 42-kilometre marathon. The week also included the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang, comprising a 1.9-kilometre swim, 90-kilometre cycling course and 21-kilometre run.

The Wolfoo animation franchise is among top 10 finalists for 7th De Men Awards for Children 2026. (Photo: Organising board)

Top 10 finalists for 7th De Men Awards for Children 2026 announced

Founded and organised annually since 2020 by the Vietnam News Agency’s The thao và Van hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper, the De Men (Cricket) Awards for Children honour outstanding artistic and literary works either “by children” or “for children.” The awards include a grand prize called the Cricket Knight Award, and several Cricket Desire Awards of equal standing.

Vietnamese Minister Counsellor Nguyen Thi Thai Binh and Song Mun Yeong, director of the Seongnam multicultural family support centre, pose with Vietnamese brides and Vietnamese students in Seongnam during the 15th Global Harmony Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam shines at Seongnam global culture festival

Organised by the associations of Vietnamese brides and students in Seongnam, the stall featured traditional art performances, distinctive cultural products and a variety of dishes reflecting Vietnam’s rich cultural identity.

Lasantha Somaratne, head of Strategic Business Development at Sri Lanka’s Hayleys PLC (Photo: VBA)

Photos highlight Vietnam – Sri Lanka friendship journey

A representative of Hayleys PLC said the photos recall meaningful milestones in the development of Vietnam – Sri Lanka relations, and that images capturing high-level visits and bilateral exchanges illustrate the depth of a relationship built on mutual trust, respect, and shared cultural values.

Delegates perform the opening ceremony ritual at the event held at the Thang Long imperial citadel on the evening of May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi gains two more craft villages in World Crafts Cities network

The recognition of Chuyen My and Son Dong craft villages as members of the World Crafts Cities network represents international acknowledgement of the cultural value, artisanal techniques, creativity and sustainable vitality of Vietnam’s traditional craft villages, he said.

SEA Games silver medallist Do Huy Hoang (right) will face Filipino fighter John Dave Almanza in the MMA Pro 56kg category. (Photo: Lion Championship)

LION Championship 31 to feature international fighters

The Vietnam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) has announced that LION Championship 31 (LC 31) will take place at 8 pm on May 9 in Hanoi, featuring nine exciting bouts, including several involving foreign fighters.

Vietnam GameVerse 2026 brings together more than 300 representatives from regulatory agencies, game developers, publishers, and leading industry experts from Vietnam and abroad. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam GameVerse 2026 aims to elevate local gaming industry globally

Carrying the theme “Do local, go global”, this year’s event promotes a development approach rooted in Vietnamese creativity and innovation as the foundation for expanding local gaming products into international markets. Organisers expect the event to draw around 60,000 participants.

Visitors at a food stall in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang Food Tour Festival 2026 scheduled for May 20-24

This year’s festival will feature more than 100 booths and 70 street food stalls. A highlight will be the “Flavours of Da Nang” street parade on May 20 afternoon along Pham Van Dong beach, recreating central Vietnam’s street-food atmosphere. The opening ceremony is scheduled on May 21 morning at Bien Dong Park, blending an art show with culinary showcases.

In March 2025, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognises “the knowledge of coffee cultivation and processing in Dak Lak” as a national intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Dak Lak forum spotlights Vietnam’s coffee heritage ambitions

Nearly 40 research papers and presentations from Vietnamese and international scholars and experts were featured at the event, covering topics ranging from economics, culture, and heritage to processing technology, global value chains, and sustainability

Vietnam’s craft villages get major makeover

Vietnam’s craft villages get major makeover

Amid Vietnam’s push to redefine progress beyond pure GDP growth, the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW delivers a sharp message that culture is no longer a sidekick, but must lead and shape national development.

Men’s three-cushion carom defending champion Cho Myung Woo of the Republic of Korea (left) competes against Yoneyama Satoru of Japan in Group A at the 14th Asian Carom Championship. (Photo: VNA)

14th Asian Carom Championship kicks off in Ho Chi Minh City

Organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Billiards & Snooker Federation, the tournament features four events: men’s three-cushion carom, women’s three-cushion carom, men’s one-cushion carom, and the men’s U22 three-cushion category.

The opening ceremony of the VNG IRONMAN Vietnam 2026 and the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang launches Southeast Asia’s largest IRONMAN week

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tao Viet Hai described the event as a major milestone in Da Nang’s sports and tourism development. For the first time, the city will host the full-distance IRONMAN Vietnam while also staging the 10th edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang.