U17 Vietnam to face must-win UAE clash after RoK setback

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnamese U17 team was unable to pull off a surprise against the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s U17 squad, falling 1 - 4 in their second Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia on May 11.



The result means Vietnam cannot secure an instant place at the U17 FIFA World Cup. They must wait for the decisive final Group C encounter against the U17 UAE on May 14.



This match will be crucial for Vietnam’s hope of finishing in the top positions to reach the quarter-finals, while also keeping their dream alive of attending the world’s biggest football festival for U17 teams.



Vietnam entered the game against the RoK with great caution against an opponent widely regarded as stronger in terms of physique, physical strength and experience.



From the opening whistle, the RoK quickly pushed forward and pressed Vietnam relentlessly. However, Vietnam’s defence remained well-organised, dealing effectively with threats and making it difficult for the visitors to breach goalkeeper Ly Xuan Hoa.



After an early period of difficulty, Vietnam gradually found their footing with a disciplined, counter-attacking approach. Although they did not control possession, they knew how to make the most of their opportunities. In the 33rd minute, Dao Quy Vuong delivered a delicate pass to release Le Sy Bach, who finished from a dangerous angle to give Vietnam the lead. That goal helped Vietnam play with more confidence and they went into the break ahead 1 - 0.



In the second half, the RoK intensified their pressure in search of an equaliser. Goalkeeper Hoa repeatedly stood firm with impressive saves, including a brilliant stop to deny Ahn Joo-Wan’s close-range effort in the 51st minute. For much of the half, Vietnam remained steady, frustrating their opponents even as they were under constant pressure.



The turning point came in the closing minutes. In the 83rd minute, An Sun-hyun curled in a beautiful free kick to level the score at 1 - 1 for the RoK. Just moments later, Vietnam lost concentration when they believed the Korean attackers were offside, allowing the visitors to score and take a 2 - 1 lead.



While Vietnam pushed forward looking for an equaliser, they continued to concede space, and the RoK added further goals in the 88th and 90+2 minutes to seal a final 4 - 1 victory./.









VNA