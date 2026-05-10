Photos highlight Vietnam – Sri Lanka friendship journey

​Hanoi (VNA) – A photo exhibition held by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) during Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's state visit to Sri Lanka on May 7–8 has highlighted the longstanding friendship and close ties between the two countries.

Lasantha Somaratne, head of Strategic Business Development at Sri Lanka’s Hayleys PLC, told the VNA that Vietnam and Sri Lanka share many similarities in culture, history, and development orientation. Both countries, he observed, have deep Buddhist traditions that have helped shape common spiritual and cultural values as well as close people-to-people links.

He also viewed agriculture as an important foundation of both economies, adding that Vietnam’s achievements in industrialisation and economic growth offer valuable experience for Sri Lanka in its recovery and development efforts.

According to Somaratne, regular delegation exchanges and high-level visits over the years have contributed significantly to bilateral friendship and cooperation.

Reflecting on the exhibition, he said the photos recall meaningful milestones in the development of Vietnam – Sri Lanka relations. Images capturing high-level visits and bilateral exchanges illustrate the depth of a relationship built on mutual trust, respect, and shared cultural values. The exhibition also brings back memories of To Lam’s earlier visit to Sri Lanka when he served as Vietnam’s Minister of Public Security.

Somaratne considered the Vietnamese leader’s return to Sri Lanka for the state visit a reflection of the importance Vietnam attaches to its traditional friendship with Sri Lanka, and also an expression of expectations for stronger bilateral cooperation in the future./.