Society

Honorary citizens leave imprint on Hue's heritage preservation, health advancement

Hue is now poised to become a centre for culture, tourism and specialised health care in Southeast Asia. On that journey, the continued engagement of international experts remains a valuable resource, helping the city not only preserve its past but also shape its future.

Andrea Teufel, Chief Representative of the German Association for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage (left) introduces the restoration of murals to Lazare Eloundou, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. (Photo: VNA)
Andrea Teufel, Chief Representative of the German Association for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage (left) introduces the restoration of murals to Lazare Eloundou, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – As it strives to preserve cultural heritage while advancing specialised health care, tourism and services – key pillars of development, the central city of Hue has benefited significantly from the dedication and expertise of international specialists.

Inspiring passion for heritage

​Andrea Teufel, Chief Representative of the German Association for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage, has devoted more than two decades to conservation efforts in Hue, which she now considers her “second home”. In 2024, she was awarded honorary citizenship of Thua Thien – Hue province (now Hue city) in recognition of her contributions.

​Since her first restoration project at An Dinh Palace in 2003, Teufel has taken part in multiple projects across some 50 sites within the Complex of Hue Monuments, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site. In addition to hands-on conservation, she has helped with training local human resources.

​Through specialised courses, local artisans have gained access to modern restoration techniques and gradually mastered conservation processes. Teufel has also compiled detailed manuals on restoration procedures and materials, enabling Vietnamese experts to continue the work independently.

​She has paid particular attention to heritage education. Since 2021, she and her colleagues have organised experiential programmes for students at Phung Tien Palace in the Hue Imperial Citadel. Activities are tailored to different age groups, from introducing traditional motifs to younger pupils to creative design exercises for older students.

​Between 2021 and 2025, 38 sessions were held with about 670 participants. Conducted within heritage sites, the programmes help students connect theory with practice while fostering awareness of cultural values and sense of responsibility towards preservation.

​Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre Hoang Viet Trung described Teufel as a dedicated professional and a close friend of Hue, noting her role in promoting the city’s artistic, historical, architectural and cultural values to younger generations through practical and engaging activities.

​A “Japanese mother” in health care

​International cooperation has also made a strong impact on health care. At the Paediatrics Centre of the Hue Central Hospital, Kazuyo Watanabe, head of the Asian Children’s Care League, is affectionately known as the “Japanese mother” by young cancer patients and their families.​

vnanet-kazuyo-watanabe.jpg
Head of the Asian Children’s Care League Kazuyo Watanabe (second, left) and Chief Representative of the German Association for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage Andrea Teufel (third, left) receive the honorary citizenship of Thua Thien – Hue province (now Hue city) in 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Over nearly 30 years in Hue, she, who received the honorary citizenship in 2024, has helped improve paediatric oncology care. In 2018, she called for funding to expand the Paediatrics Centre with a dedicated unit for oncology, haematology and bone marrow transplantation, and procure modern medical equipment.

She has arranged overseas training for doctors and nurses, contributing to a marked improvement in treatment outcomes. The survival rate for child cancer patients at the hospital increased from around 20% in 2014 to 70% in 2024.

Between 2005 and 2023, her fundraising efforts contributed nearly 140 million JPY (about 876,000 USD) to the hospital.

Beyond financial support, Kazuyo has helped connect Hue with international experts, thereby strengthening the professional capacity of local medical staff.

Enhancing capacity through global expertise

​Kang Bong Jun, a Republic of Korea national and also an honorary citizen of Hue, has also contributed to community development over the past 15 years, including urban planning, cultural exchanges and high-tech cooperation.

​He has been involved in planning projects along the Huong River, helping shape pedestrian spaces and urban landscapes. Today, the river remains central to Hue’s sustainable development, with the conservation of its ecosystem and cultural values seen as both a responsibility and a long-term strategy.

​Kang said he will continue helping to enhance cooperation between Hue and Korean partners in such fields as urban planning, high technology, tourism, and community development, thus contributing more to local growth and integration.

​Hue is now poised to become a centre for culture, tourism and specialised health care in Southeast Asia. On that journey, the continued engagement of international experts remains a valuable resource, helping the city not only preserve its past but also shape its future.

​Vice Chairman of the Hue People’s Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang noted that attracting and effectively utilising international expertise is a key measure for heritage preservation and development. The city is refining policies to facilitate greater international participation while strengthening cooperation in health care, education and beyond, aiming for sustainable development in which heritage serves as a living resource for economic growth and improved quality of life./.

VNA
#Hue #international specialists #honorary citizenship #cultural heritage Thua Thien-Hue
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