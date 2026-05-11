Society

Vietnam to roll out pre-arrival information system nationwide

The PAI system enables international travellers to provide essential information related to their trips prior to arrival in Vietnam. Once declarations are completed, immigration authorities can analyse the data and process entry procedures in a timely manner, helping travellers avoid long queues and waiting times at immigration checkpoints.

Đỗ Thị Mai Hiên
Passengers check in at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Passengers check in at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security will roll out nationwide the Pre-arrival Information (PAI) system, an online platform allowing international passengers to submit travel-related information before entering Vietnam.

Earlier, the department launched a pilot PAI system for foreign passengers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 15.

According to the department, the PAI system enables international travellers to provide essential information related to their trips prior to arrival in Vietnam. Once declarations are completed, immigration authorities can analyse the data and process entry procedures in a timely manner, helping travellers avoid long queues and waiting times at immigration checkpoints.

The deployment of the system marks an important step in digitising declaration procedures and establishing a management mechanism based on real-time passenger data amid rising international travel demand and the rapid growth of digital aviation, smart tourism and pre-travel support platforms.

The initiative also reflects efforts by immigration authorities to accelerate digital transformation, reform administrative procedures and improve service quality for foreigners entering Vietnam.

For passengers, the system helps save time during entry procedures, minimise complications and reduce waiting times, particularly during peak hours or for travellers with tight schedules. Passengers can submit declarations anytime and anywhere using internet-connected electronic devices within three days before arrival in Vietnam.

For airlines, tourism enterprises and organisations regularly serving international travellers, early guidance on completing PAI procedures is expected to facilitate passenger support and improve service efficiency.

Regarding initial implementation results, the Immigration Department said that after 15 days of operation, the pilot programme recorded encouraging figures. A total of 161,596 passengers accessed the system to submit declarations, while 119,854 successfully completed the process.

Although the pilot programme at Tan Son Nhat International Airport remains voluntary, participation among foreign passengers reached around 70%, with successful declarations accounting for 51% of users.

The department said the figures reflected positive public support for the system, though some declarations were unsuccessful due to incorrect flight codes that did not match Passenger Name Record (PNR) data.

During the pilot phase, the PAI system received active support from airlines, relevant agencies and international travellers. Through the pilot programme, the Immigration Department will continue reviewing and improving the system based on users’ experiences to ensure the platform becomes more user-friendly, convenient and accessible.

The department plans to expand the PAI system to other international airports and study its deployment at land border gates in line with actual conditions./.

Đỗ Thị Mai Hiên
VNA
#Immigration Department #roll out #Pre-arrival Information (PAI) system #international passengers
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