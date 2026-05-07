Ho Chi Minh City marks Victory Day of Soviet people in Great Patriotic War

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on May 7 to mark the 81st anniversary of Victory Day of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945 – 2026), highlighting solidarity and friendship between the people of Ho Chi Minh City and Russia today.



Speaking at the event, Hoang Minh Nhan, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association, said the Soviet people’s victory contributed to the collapse of colonial systems worldwide, helping pave the way for Vietnam’s August Revolution, the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, and ultimately the Great Victory of Spring 1975 that led to national reunification.



Nhan noted that although World War II ended decades ago, the painful lessons, heroic memories and reflections on the war remain highly relevant in today’s global context. He stressed the need to further promote activities aimed at fostering patriotism and educating younger generations about national pride.



On the occasion, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association expressed gratitude to the Soviet and Russian people for their wholehearted support for Vietnam during difficult periods in its history, while reaffirming efforts to further strengthen bilateral friendship for the prosperity of both nations and for global peace and stability.



Expressing thanks to HUFO for organising the commemoration of an important event in Russian history, Timur Serozhevich Sadykov, Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, recalled Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin’s statement that Victory Day on May 9 is a sacred and cherished occasion, and the most important holiday for Russia.



The Russian Consul General also highlighted the historical significance of the victory in the Great Patriotic War and the tremendous sacrifices made by the Soviet and Russian people in the fight against fascism and national defence.



He affirmed that the Russian people deeply value Vietnam’s contributions to the victory, noting that Vietnamese volunteer soldiers took part in the battle to defend Moscow./.

VNA