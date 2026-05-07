Society

Ho Chi Minh City marks Victory Day of Soviet people in Great Patriotic War

The Soviet people’s victory contributed to the collapse of colonial systems worldwide, helping pave the way for Vietnam’s August Revolution, the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, and ultimately the Great Victory of Spring 1975 that led to national reunification.

Participants at the event held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 7 to mark the 81st anniversary of Victory Day of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. (Photo: VNA)
Participants at the event held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 7 to mark the 81st anniversary of Victory Day of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on May 7 to mark the 81st anniversary of Victory Day of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945 – 2026), highlighting solidarity and friendship between the people of Ho Chi Minh City and Russia today.

Speaking at the event, Hoang Minh Nhan, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association, said the Soviet people’s victory contributed to the collapse of colonial systems worldwide, helping pave the way for Vietnam’s August Revolution, the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, and ultimately the Great Victory of Spring 1975 that led to national reunification.

Nhan noted that although World War II ended decades ago, the painful lessons, heroic memories and reflections on the war remain highly relevant in today’s global context. He stressed the need to further promote activities aimed at fostering patriotism and educating younger generations about national pride.

On the occasion, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam–Russia Friendship Association expressed gratitude to the Soviet and Russian people for their wholehearted support for Vietnam during difficult periods in its history, while reaffirming efforts to further strengthen bilateral friendship for the prosperity of both nations and for global peace and stability.

Expressing thanks to HUFO for organising the commemoration of an important event in Russian history, Timur Serozhevich Sadykov, Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, recalled Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin’s statement that Victory Day on May 9 is a sacred and cherished occasion, and the most important holiday for Russia.

The Russian Consul General also highlighted the historical significance of the victory in the Great Patriotic War and the tremendous sacrifices made by the Soviet and Russian people in the fight against fascism and national defence.

He affirmed that the Russian people deeply value Vietnam’s contributions to the victory, noting that Vietnamese volunteer soldiers took part in the battle to defend Moscow./.

VNA
#Russia's Victory Day #Great Patriotic War #Vietnam-Rusia relations #Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations Russia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A corner of the archives of the Archives Department of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Office (Photo courtesy of the office)

Vietnam, Russia review progress in archival cooperation

The preservation and study of historical heritage form an important foundation for Russia–Vietnam relations. Archival collections contain valuable documents that testify to the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Officials of Ho Chi Minh City and the delegation of Perm Krai at the meeting on March 27 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City promotes cooperation with Russian localities

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to bring into full play the strengths of the three former localities as hubs of finance, science and technology, high-tech industry, energy, tourism, maritime economy, and logistics, to boost cooperation with partners worldwide, including Russia.

See more

The naval force presents the national flag to a fisherman. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Fisheries Society protests China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea

The society stressed that the ban is unilateral and unjustified; seriously infringes upon Vietnam’s sovereignty, rights and legitimate interests; violates international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and runs counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC).

Tay Ninh Cao Dai Holy See, located in Long Hoa ward, Tay Ninh province, is regarded as the spiritual centre of Cao Dai. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Freedom of belief and religion in Vietnam cannot be distorted

According to the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, more than 95% of the population engage in religious or belief-related activities. A total of 43 organisations representing 16 religions have been officially recognised and granted registration certificates, with nearly 28 million followers.

The Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights (VACR) holds an extraordinary congress in Hanoi on May 5-6. (Photo: VNA)

Child rights association puts online safety at forefront

Since the start of the tenure, the Vietnam Association for Protection of Child Rights (VACR) has mobilised more than 250 billion VND (9.5 million USD) in cash and goods to support about 235,000 children nationwide. It also reported legal counselling in nearly 140 child abuse and rights violation cases.

Former Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien (Photo: VNA)

Former health minister to stand trial on May 20

According to the indictment, former Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien and six accomplices allegedly caused losses of more than 803 billion VND (30.5 million USD) through unnecessary hiring of foreign consultants, disbursements during project suspension periods, and improper financial support to businesses.

Officers and soldiers of the Hai Phong Border Guard assist a Chinese fishing vessel in securing its moorings while awaiting favourable weather conditions for being towed into the harbour shelter. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese border guards rescue two foreign fishing vessels in distress at sea

The prompt and successive rescue of the two foreign vessels underscores the professionalism and responsibility of Vietnam’s Border Guard force in safeguarding maritime sovereignty and security. It also serves as a clear demonstration of Vietnam’s commitment to promoting a peaceful, friendly, and humanitarian maritime environment in line with international law and practices.

Construction site of Tu Lien bridge, along Nghi Tam Street (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi accelerates seven Red River bridge projects, many exceed 70% completion

ccording to the municipal Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board, the city is simultaneously implementing seven projects, namely Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Tran Hung Dao, Thuong Cat, Van Phuc, Hong Ha and Me So bridges. Construction is being carried out on multiple fronts, focusing on bored piles, pile caps, piers and superstructure works.

Border guards of Dong Thap province present gifts and raise awareness on IUU fishing prevention for fishermen at Vam Lang fishing port, Gia Thuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap tightens fishing control to curb IUU fishing

The southern province has ensured 100% of fishing vessels are registered, licensed, and equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS). Authorities have strengthened inspections, particularly targeting vessels that lose tracking signals or fail to meet operational conditions.

Visitors tour Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien battlefield legacy powers tourism revival

Seventy-two years after the Dien Bien Phu Victory, its legacy still reverberates. The unity, self-reliance, and resilience forged in that historic triumph remain a powerful internal engine, now propelling Dien Bien toward fast and sustainable development.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Vietnam Pavilion at Foire de Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam space opens at Foire de Paris

The opening ceremony featured vibrant performances, including a traditional lion dance and musical showcases with the monochord (dan bau) and T’rung bamboo instrument, offering visitors an immersive introduction to Vietnamese culture. The festive atmosphere was further enhanced as lion dance troupes paraded through the Vietnamese exhibition area.

Vietnam’s fertility drops below replacement in recent years, from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to 1.91 in 2024 and 1.93 in 2025, especially in major cities and more developed regions. (Photo: VNA)

Health ministry targets annual fertility rate of 2% by 2030

Vietnam’s fertility has dropped below replacement in recent years, from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to 1.91 in 2024 and 1.93 in 2025, especially in major cities and more developed regions, prompting the need for coordinated measures to encourage childbirth.

The Hoa Binh 1 and 2 wind power plants in Vinh Hau commune, Ca Mau province generate around 400 million kWh annually, contributing to the country’s energy security (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s energy transition on track, poised to become regional power hub: Malaysian expert

Vietnam is entering the most challenging phase—from planning to execution—where financial, infrastructural and governance challenges are all surfacing at once. Yet this stage also clarifies opportunities. If the country can overcome systemic bottlenecks and balance security, transition and cost considerations, it has the potential to emerge as a key energy pillar in Southeast Asia.

Hung Ha Veston Factory under May 10 Corporation has invested in sewing machines using AI technology to serve production (Photo: VNA)

Digital technologies redraw jobs landscape

Vietnam’s labour market is entering an accelerated transition under digitalisation and AI. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), about 11.5 million workers - one in five - are in jobs potentially affected by GenAI.